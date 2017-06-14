Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 19, 2017:

Saqib Rafiq Bhatti, 35, of Trueman Avenue. Heckmondwike. Stole two phones worth £105 from Sainsbury’s, Railway Street, Dewsbury, on March 30. Also was in possession of a blade or sharply pointed article, namely a pair of scissors, in a public place, namely Heckmondwike, on April 17. Jailed for 26 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Scissors to be forfeited and destroyed.

Briony Gillian Black, 22, of Windsor Gardens, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury. Stole £50 in Dewsbury between April 8 and 9. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 16. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Christopher Daly, 36, of Mount Road, Marsden. Went into an area of John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, where he was not allowed during football match on April 14. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Harron Munir Khan, 38, of Fir Avenue. Dewsbury. Application made to vary a community order to relax curfew for one week so he can travel to Germany. Order varied – curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 23 weeks.

Olivia McKenna, 25, of Broadacres, Honley. Was the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident which caused damage to a property and failed to stop and provide details of identification and a specimens of breath for analysis in McDonald’s, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on April 17. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Kevin Mitchell, 72, of Providence Street, Cleckheaton. Assault and drunk and disorderly behaviour on Bradford Road, Batley, on April 15. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Jamil Sair, 18, of Beacon Street, Ravensthorpe. Driving without a licence or insurance on Manor Way, Staincliffe, Batley, on April 14. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Daniel Peter Craig Beaumont, 30, of Fieldhead Gardens, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury. Assault on Longcauseway, Dewsbury, on April 1. Fined £80 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Aaron Lee Bolton, 28, of Bishops Court, Woodhead Road, Berry Brow. Drunk and disorderly behaviour on Chapel Hill, Huddersfield, on April 29. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £45 costs.

Marcus Paul Durant, 22, of Shirley Road, Gomersal. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Bradford Road, Batley, on April 15. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Wayne Garnett, 44, of Trafalgar Close, Sheepridge. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Huddersfield town centre on April 15. Fined £100, ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew James Slater, 21, of Lavender Croft, Heckmondwike. Assault in Heckmondwike on March 7. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for previous offences of breach of a non-molestation order. Fined £80 and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Keon Stephens, 20, of Moorland, Scholes, Holmfirth. Assault on Ashbrow Road, Sheepridge, on May 1. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Harry George Crann, 20, of Sycamore Way, Birstall. Drink driving on Musgrave Street, Birstall, Batley, on April 23. Fined £110 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

(Photo: PA)

Richard Ashley James Kaye, 45, of Carlinghow Lane, Carlinghow, Batley. Trespassed and stole six laptops from The Computer Repair Centre, Bullrush Mills, Bradford Road, on March 30. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months. Ordered to pay a £50 surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas Sebastian Kerr, 29, of Coppin Hall Grove, Mirfield. Drink driving and driving without insurance on George Street, Ravensthorpe, on April 21. Fined £250 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 16 months.

Scott William Ormsby, 26, of Mountain Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Drink driving and driving without insurance or a licence on Great Pond Street, Dewsbury, on April 23. Fined £120 and ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Seana Bedeau, 23, of Swan Court, Huddersfield. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely John William Street, Huddersfield, and assault at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, both on April 27. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £100 compensation.

Kylie Donna McLean, 29, of Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor. Drunk and disorderly behaviour on John William Street, Huddersfield, on April 27. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Haley Louise Sander, 39, of Dockery, Lockwood. Stole clothing worth £39 from Primark, Huddersfield, and household items and toiletries worth £25 from Poundland, Huddersfield, on April 25. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Calvin Smith, 31, of Shearings Cross Gardens. Stole glasses worth £125 on April 3 and glasses worth £2,740 on December 11, 2016, both from Specsavers, Market Street, Huddersfield. Jailed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Shaid Fayaz, 22, of Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury. Dangerous driving and driving without insurance or a licence on Lindley Moor Road, Huddersfield, on May 1. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks and community order made for 250 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £250 compensation, a £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Suzanne Hancox, 33, of Lowerhouses Lane, Lowerhouses. Stole perfume worth £40 and had an item with him for use in connection with theft at House of Fraser, Kingsgate, Huddersfield, on April 30. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Dilwanaz Khan, 25, of North Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Drink driving and driving without insurance on Greenside and Union Street, Heckmondwike, on May 1. Fined £420 and ordered to pay a £42 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 42 months.

Satar Miakhel, 23, of Spring Grove, Huddersfield. Caused £250 of damage to a car and £100 of damage to an electric signature pad in Huddersfield on April 27. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £350 compensation in total.

Christopher Dean Sutcliffe, 31, of Lindley Street, Milnsbridge. Assault at the Rising Sun Public House, Leymoor Road, Golcar, on October 16, 2016. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On-Trak for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £150 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Scott Andrew Taylor, 38, of Dale Lane Estate, Heckmondwike. Drink driving on Lee Side Road, White Lea, Batley, on April 30. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Benjamin Harry Wallis, 21, of Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury. Assault on Centenary Way, Carlinghow, Batley, on May 1. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Arron Johnson, 23, of Leafield Close, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as removed his tag for use to monitor his curfew on December 12, 2016. Also produced cannabis in Huddersfield, on June 13, 2014. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on May 20:

Dean Michael Collins, 38, of Lightcliffe Road, Crosland Moor. Assault on Lightcliffe Road, Crosland Moor, on May 13. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.