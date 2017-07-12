Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 7:

Damien Robert Fairburn, 29, of Moorbottom Road, Thornton Lodge. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison as did not attend supervision appointments on April 19 and 26 and May 3. Fined £50 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Sean Leslie Ellis, 44, of Slipper Lane, Mirfield. Speeding. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge. Banned from driving for six months.

Kieran Rayner, 21, of Oaklands Drive, Soothill, Batley. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at Packhorse Shopping Centre, Packhorse Walk, Huddersfield, on January 22. Also committed assault at the same shopping centre on January 31. Discharged conditionally for two years. Restraining order made until June 6, 2019. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Lisa Maria Jaafar, 37, of Walpole Road, Crosland Moor. Damaged the windscreen of a police vehicle in Huddersfield, on June 6. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Harry Lee Peters, 21, of Highgate Crescent, Lepton. Caused £100 of damage to a window and £200 of damage to two car windows and committed assault, all on Forest Road, Moldgreen, on May 23. Also drove without insurance or a licence on Highgate Crescent, Lepton, on the same date. Community order made for 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until June 6, 2018. Fined £200 and ordered to pay £400 compensation in total, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Bakhshish Singh, 63, of Manchester Road, Huddersfield. Assault in Huddersfield on May 12. Community order made with a rehabilitation requirement for up to 25 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Shannon Marie Stacy Hirst, 20, of Moss Street, Newsome. Trespassed and stole two ipads, two mobile phones and £1,620 cash at Huddersfield University. Community order made with a rehabilitation requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £500 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £200 costs.

Jayne Anne Sugden, 46, of Everard Street, Crosland Moor. Failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting her entitlement to Employment Support Allowance, namely that she was working, between March 28, 2015, and May 7, 2016. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £100 costs.

Shanien Louise Hartley, 31, of Ribstone Street, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge. Speeding on Burnley Road, Luddendenfoot, Halifax, on January 14. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Johnston Rowden, 25, of Rawthorpe Lane, Rawthorpe. Speeding on Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on November 20. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Mulazam Hussain, 40, of Leeds Road, Dewsbury. Used a private hire vehicle without a current licence on Town Green, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, on October 31, 2016, on Kilpin Hill Lane, Dewsbury, on November 14, 2016, and on Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury, on November 25, 2016. Fined £230 and ordered to pay £30 compensation and £396.31 costs.

Hamid Khurshid, 54, of Eastern Heights, Deveron Grove, Edgerton. Failed to keep premises clean and in good repair, namely Eastern Delight, Manchester Road, Longroyd Bridge, Huddersfield, on June 7, 2016. Fined £250 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £376.95 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 8:

James Burton, 33, of Jail Road, White Lee, Batley. Handled stolen goods in Batley, between April 13 and 17. Was in possession of bank cards in other people’s names for use in fraud on Healey Lane, Batley, on April 16. Also stole an iPhone worth £140 from Callaghan News, Crossbank Road, Batley, on April 1. Discharged conditionally for two years. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Jay Gair, 34, of Beech Walk, Eightlands, Dewsbury. Stole food worth £22.78 from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, on May 11. Discharged conditionally for two years. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Andrew Michael Lewis, 31, of Spring Street, Liversedge. Possession of an offensive weapon, a screwdriver, in a public place, namely Trueman Avenue, Heckmondwike, on November 13, 2016. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On-Trak for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael David Senior, 30, of Fieldhead Gardens, Dewsbury. Stole a pack of meat from Sainsbury’s, Batley, resisted a police constable and assaulted another in Batley, all on March 12. Also committed assault at Dewsbury Bus Station on February 22. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on April 21. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of theft. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nicholas Anthony Aaron Leonard, 36, of Fernside Avenue, Almondbury. Stole alcohol, pillowcases and toothbrushes worth £223 and committed assault at Tesco, Viaduct Street, Huddersfield, on June 1. Jailed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Mohammed Aslam, 46, of Thomas Street, Thornton Lodge. Driving without insurance in Huddersfield on September 23, 24, 26 and 29, 2016, Also drove a Hackney Carriage without the correct licence on Castlegate, Huddersfield, on the same dates. Driving licence endorsed with six points. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £360 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 9:

Charles Damien Butterworth, 46, of Milton Walk, Flatts, Dewsbury. Possession of a bladed article, a letter opener, in a public place, Railway Street, Dewsbury, on March 1. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge. Letter opener seized.

Nathan Dee Clarke, 24, of Tolson Crescent, Dalton. Drink driving on John William Street, Huddersfield, on May 7. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Olivia Nolan, 23, of Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury. Assaulted two police constables in Dewsbury on May 6, Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On-Trak for six months, a programme requirement of 33 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to five days. Ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Jonathon Paul Wadsworth, Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Stole Nescafe coffee worth £9.90 from the Co-operative store, Manchester Road, Huddersfield, on May 21. Also stole three sirloin steaks and two Mars bar milkshakes worth £17 from the same store on May 18. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for the original offence of theft. Jailed for nine weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Aaran Lee Bardan, 24, of no fixed address. Damaged a truck at Aldi, Scar Lane, Milnsbridge, on November 23, 2016. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on June 8. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Huddersfield Bus Station, on May 16. Also possession of cannabis in Huddersfield on May 20. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Fined £40 and ordered to pay £60 compensation and a £30 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Michael Fitzell, 50, of Close Hill Lane, Newsome. Stole toiletries worth £6.46 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on May 19. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Melissa Horswood, 23, of Ashford Court, Ashford Manor, Fenay Bridge. Drink driving on Alder Street, Huddersfield, on May 20. Fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs. Banned from driving for three years.

Andrew David Smith, 30, of Blackthorn Way, Scissett. Possession of class C drugs in Huddersfield on December 20, 2016, and February 4, 2017. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Stacey Booth, 31, of Calder House, Newgate, Mirfield. Resisted a police constable at Calder House, Newgate, Mirfield, on May 22. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mohammad Jawad Shafiq, 24, of Trinity Street, Huddersfield. Made off without paying for £40.02 of petrol on January 23 and £50.90 of petrol on January 31 from Asda, Bradford Road, Huddersfield. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay £90.92 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

Gordon Walker, 52, of Meg Lane, Longwood. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Market Street, Huddersfield, on May 23. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Elliot John Awork, 26, of Tinderley Grove, Almondbury. Possession of cannabis and driving while under the influence of drugs on Child Lane, Liversedge, on January 16. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Steven William Bailey, 47, of Moor Lane, Netherton. Drink driving on Castlegate, Huddersfield, on May 23. Fined £360 and ordered to pay a £36 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Carl Nicholas Day, 32, of Haigh Street, Lockwood. Stole two bottles of vodka worth £57.98 from Bargain Booze, Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence. Dealt with for the original offences of theft. Jailed for 18 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Paul Early, 48, of Bradford Road, Fartown, Huddersfield. Stole bedding worth £74 from Wilkinsons, Huddersfield, on May 5. Also stole seafood worth £64.65 from Sainsbury’s, Acre Street, Lindley, on May 19. Jailed for 21 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Christopher Worall, 27, of Broadlands Road, Meltham, Holmfirth. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Morrisons, Station Street, Meltham, Holmfirth, on May 26. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 12:

Zoe Frances Johnson, 32, of no fixed address. Attempted to damage a police vehicle’s window on Ray Street, Huddersfield, on February 16. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on March 29. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Tommy Errol Drury, 25, of Textile Street, Dewsbury. Assault on Partridge Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury, on April 24. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for previous offences of assault and criminal damage. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days and 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until June 11, 2022. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Christopher Egan, 38, of no fixed address. Stole whisky worth £90 and committed assault at Tesco, Viaduct Street, Huddersfield, on June 11. Jailed for 16 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Graeme Howard, 48, of Ing Lane, Newsome. Stole a shaver worth £79 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on May 11 and power tools worth £69.98 from Lidl, Castlegate, Huddersfield, on May 13. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on June 2. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Criminal behaviour order made for three years. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gary John Eyles, 40, of Oliver Gardens, Mirfield. Stole 10 jars of coffee worth £63.83 on May 6 and a box of Crunchie chocolate bars and a man’s Nivea gift set worth £39.56 on June 10, all from the Co-operative store, Old Bank Road, Mirfield. Jailed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Lee Whitehead, 37, of The Cobbles, Meltham, Holmfirth. Drink driving on Meltham Road, Meltham, on April 26. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On-Trak for six months and a programme requirement for 33 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 48 months.

Mohammed Asad, 18, of Bentley Street, Lockwood. Possession of a bladed article, namely a machete knife, on Sands House Lane, Crosland Hill, on November 25, 2016. Committed while subject to a community order. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence of driving while disqualified. Community order made with an attendance centre requirement of 36 hours and a programme requirement of 33 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Machete seized.

Scott William Ormsby, 27, of Mountain Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Driving without a licence or insurance on Occupation Lane, Dewsbury, between November 23 and 26, 2016. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 13:

Luke Christopher Goler, 29, of Dearnley Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Attempted to steal various items on Woodlea Avenue, Marsh, on May 31, and stole keys and a mobile phone on Botham Fields, Milnsbridge, from June 5 to 6. Jailed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay £115 compensation.

Byron Liam Wood, 25, of Redlands Close, Mirfield. Caused £173 of damage to two doors on Spen Valley Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, on January 24, 2016. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of criminal damage. Fined £80 and ordered to pay £173 compensation and a £30 surcharge.

Ethan Lloyd Anthony Morgan, 25, of Lord Street, Slaithwaite. Application made to revoke a community order, as he has made good progress. Order revoked.

Reece Robert Simpson, 26, of Catherine Road, Sheepridge. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on March 25 and April 29. Dealt with for the original offence of breaching a non-molestation order. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Balraj Singh, 38, of Deighton Road, Deighton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work inductions on May 7 and 14. Order to continue.

Charlene Ellen Tack, 32, of Hawthorne Terrace, Crosland Moor. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as breached her curfew on multiple occasions. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of theft and failure to surrender to custody. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four weeks.

Harry Trayte, 23, of Healey Lane, Healey, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend appointment on May 6 and failed to be of good behaviour on March 11. Order to continue. Fined £10.

Dale Adam Vokes, 25, of Brooklyn Drive, Cleckheaton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work sessions on April 20 and May 4. Order to continue.

Jamie Dallas, 27, of Shirley Avenue, Birstall. Damaged the wing mirror and bonnet of a vehicle and committed assault on Briarmains Road, Birstall, on February 24. Also committed assault on Shirley Avenue and Briarmains Avenue, Birstall, and damaged the wing, front grill and number plate of a vehicle on Briarmains Road, Birstall, both on February 25. Community order made with a programme requirement of 33 days. Restraining order made to last until a further order is made. Ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £310 costs.

Joel Ramsden, 25, of Corporation Street, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as breached his curfew on multiple occasions. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of theft, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and failure to surrender to custody. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Chloe Edmondson, 22, of Turnsteads Crescent, Cleckheaton. Sent a grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message and used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Huddersfield on June 10. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Paul Lynn, 30, of Hayburn Road, Healey, Batley. Assault at Dewsbury District Hospital on June 2. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On-Trak for six months, a programme requirement of 33 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to five days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michal Organisciak, 35, of Northstead, Dewsbury. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely the junction of Abbey Road and Alder Street, Huddersfield on March 29, 2016. Fined £65 and ordered to pay an £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 14:

Jason John Blackburn, 26, of no fixed address. Trespassed and stole £50 at Palace Studios, Kirkgate, Huddersfield. Handed a six-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £400 compensation.

Jack Marek Slawinski, 38, of Northway, Deighton. Assault on Edge Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury, on April 5. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Restraining order made until June 13, 2018. Fined £130 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

William Jack Wright, 32, of The Riverside, Linthwaite. Drink driving on Morley Lane, Milnsbridge, on May 5. Jailed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Banned from driving for 14 days.

Lee Varley, 33, of Lockwood Road, Lockwood. Possession of cannabis on Lockwood Road, Lockwood, on May 25. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for three months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Alan John Beadsworth, 59, of Morley Lane. Milnsbridge. Speeding on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, on November 21, 2016. Fined £70 and ordered to pay £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Richard Firth, 32, of Manor Park, Cleckheaton. Speeding on the A638 Ossett Bypass on September 13, 2016. Fined £167 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Kieron Tyler Hunter, 26, of School Lane, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, on April 11. Jailed for seven days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Tracey Lodge, 51, of Shelley Woodhouse Lane, Shelley. Speeding on Wakefield Road, Bradford, on January 30. Fined £83 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Joe Heywood, 26, of Marina Terrace, Golcar. Assault on Clough Lane, Paddock, on March 4. Fined £300 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mohammed Naveed Karim, 30, of Ouzlewell Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Stole two bottles of spirits worth £172.37 from Morrisons, Heckmondwike, on March 25. Also failed to provide a sample for drug testing at Huddersfield Police Station on March 26. Jailed for 14 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.