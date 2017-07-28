Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 28:

Sean Michael Andrew McTighe, 36, of Church View House, Church Street, Paddock. Stole four aftershaves worth £144.26 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on June 27. Committed while subject to a community order for previous offences of theft and failure to surrender to custody. Community order revoked. Jailed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay £109 compensation.

Jake Smith, 27, of Healey Lane, Healey, Batley. Possession of cocaine in Huddersfield on May 6. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Stephen Charles Smith, 56, of Meltham Road, Honley. Speeding on Meltham Road, Huddersfield, on February 9. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

David Alan Howe, 35, of Cemetery Road, Heckmondwike. Stole three bottles of Jack Daniels worth £75 from Asda, Mills Street West, Dewsbury, on December 14. Also breached a restraining order in Dewsbury between June 12 and July 20. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offence for breaching a restraining order. Community order made with a programme requirement of 33 days, a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to five days and 40 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

James Marcus Dean, 40, of The Fairway, Fixby. Drink driving and failure to comply with a lane closure traffic light signal on the M62 West, Ainley Top, on February 28. Fined £162 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Samantha Rastrick, 36, of Sheepridge Road, Sheepridge. Failed to provide information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Bradford on August 1, 2016. Fined £125 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 29:

Roy Iredale, 29, of North Street, Mirfield. Assault on Longfield Avenue, Dalton, between March 16 and 19, and on May 7 and on June 25. Also breached a restraining order on Longfield Avenue, Dalton, on March 18 and May 7. Application made to revoke a community order. Community order revoked. Jailed for 40 weeks in total. Ordered to pay £140 compensation.

Umar Shazad Mohammed, 35, of Malham Drive, Healey Lane, Batley. Drink driving on Shillbank Lane, Dewsbury, on April 28. Community order made with a programme requirement of 33 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge. Banned from driving for three years.

Carl Dickinson, 24, of Browning Road, Deighton. Assault on Turnsteads Mount, Cleckheaton, on November 27, 2016. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £200 compensation and a £30 surcharge and £170 costs.

Hayley Pitfield, 27, of Bridge Lanes, Hebden Bridge. Travelled on a train in Hebden Bridge without a valid ticket on January 10. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £5.60 compensation and a £30 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 30:

Ben Lee Butterworth, Reuben Street, Littletown, Liversedge. Drink driving on Samson Street, Liversedge, on May 29. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from diving for eight months.

Andrew George Hanson, 37, of Old House, Backhouse Lane, Huddersfield. Failed to provide a sample of breath for analysis on Armitage Road, Milnsbridge, on May 29. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 30 months.

Maroof Mehboob, 36, of Clarkson Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Failed to provide a sample of breath for analysis in Huddersfield on June 13. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on June 13. Community order made for 130 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for three years.

Leanne Sykes, 42, of Peckett Close, Oakes. Drink driving on Longwood Road and Peckett Close, Huddersfield, on April 8. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Kassar Ali, 23, of Camroyd Street, Dewsbury. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Healey Lane, Healey, on May 31. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael John Patrick Folan, 66, of Bradley Mills Lane, Huddersfield. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Lord Street, Huddersfield, on June 16. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £50 costs.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Ali Hussain Shah, 31, of Devon Walk, Eightlands, Dewsbury. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury, on June 2. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Benjamin Wallis, 21, of Headfield View, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend rehabilitation activity appointment on May 4. Committed while subject to a community order. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of assault, arson and interfering with a vehicle. New community order made with an attendance centre requirement for 36 hours and with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days. Ordered to pay £60 costs.

Richard David Fennell, 45, of Woodfield Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley. Stole items worth £19.99 from Well Pharmacy, Market Place, Batley, on May 8. Possession of cannabis at Huddersfield Police Station on June 13. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of theft. Fined £50 and ordered to pay £19.99 compensation and a £30 surcharge. Cannabis seized.

James Lee, 25, of Windsor Road, Birstall, Batley. Drink driving and driving without insurance on Windsor Road, Birstall, Batley, on June 9. Fined £400 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Karen Lesley Roome, 56, of Barnfield, Beckett Road, Dewsbury. Drink driving on High Street, Hanging Heaton, Batley, on June 11. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Stephen Stroud, 26, of Clough Drive, Fenay Bridge. Drink driving on Greenfield Road, Holmfirth, on June 10. Fined £350 and ordered to pay a £35 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Charlene Ellen Tack, 32, of Hawthorne Terrace, Crosland Moor. Stole an electric shaver worth £34.99 from T K Maxx, King Street, Huddersfield, on June 10. Community order made for 40 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Aaron Lee Bolton, 28, of Bishops Court, Woodhead Road, Berry Brow. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Lockwood Road, Huddersfield, on June 12. Also stole three bottles of Clinique Perfume and a sandwich worth £165.50 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on June 13. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of drunk and disorderly behaviour. Ordered to pay £165.50 compensation.

Oliver Mark Firth, 19, of Lamb Hall Road, Longwood. Drink driving on Trinity Street, Huddersfield, on June 15. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Christopher Stephen Morgan, 53, of Vulcan Gardens, Eightlands, Dewsbury. Drink driving on Deighton Lane, Batley, on June 14. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Karen Marie Schorah, 44, of Lightcliffe Road, Crosland Moor. Stole toiletries worth £21 from Superdrug, Princess Alexandra Walk, Huddersfield, trousers worth £20 from Bon Marché, New Street, Huddersfield, and a bracelet worth £7.50 from Bennetts, Queensgate Market, Princess Alexandra Walk, Huddersfield, all on June 13. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Barry Emiliostafan Simpson, 44, of Providence Street, Scholes, Cleckheaton. Assaulted a police officer and another person and used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Dewsbury on June 13. Also damaged a metal security door in Huddersfield Police Station, Castlegate, on the same date. Also assaulted four officers at Huddersfield Police Station, Castlegate, on June 14. Jailed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.