Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 16:

Toqeer Amjad, 24, of Ashfield Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Speeding on the M62 Westbound. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Amanda Liddell, 49, of Kenyon Bank, Denby Dale. Speeding on Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on January 15. Fined £112 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Vicky Nicholls, 42, of Longfield Avenue, Dalton. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Longfield Avenue, Dalton, on April 20. This offence was racially aggravated. Fined £110 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Mohammad Jawad Shafiq, 24, of Trinity Street, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as was absent from his place of curfew on several occasions. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of making off without paying at Asda. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £50 costs.

Daniel Lee Drake, 30, of Arnold Royd, Brighouse. Speeding on King Cross Road, Halifax, on February 18. Fined £60 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Arnold Deakin, 62, of Rochester Road, Birstall, Batley. Assault on Market Place, Birstall, on January 27. Fined £162 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £310 costs.

Andrew Anton Wilson, 30, of Lowerhouses Road, Quarmby. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police constable on Myrtle Grove, Quarmby, Huddersfield, on June 25. The offence was racially aggravated. Also resisted a police constable in Huddersfield on the same date. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Find £130 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Colette Stocks, 34, of Dawroyds, Almondbury. Application made to amend a suspended sentence, as the defendant has changed residence. Order varied - curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks.

Graham Johnathan Arthur Wallad, 43, of Tudor Street, Linthwaite. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Park Road West, Huddersfield, on December 22, 2016. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for a previous offence of driving while disqualified. Jailed for 24 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Banned from driving for 19 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 17:

Luke David Coleman Daley, 20, of Ashenhurst Rise, Newsome. Assault and possession of cannabis in Huddersfield on April 29. Committed to a young offender institution for six weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Zoe Ray, 19, of Berry Croft, Honley, Holmfirth. Took a vehicle without the owner’s consent and drove without insurance or a licence in Heckmondwike, on April 9. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offences of theft. Community order made with an attendance centre requirement for 36 hours and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Fined £120 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Sundeep Singh, 45, of Westfield Avenue, Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at Ultra RS Motors, Park Avenue, Huddersfield, on January 28. Restraining order made until August 16, 2018. Fined £168 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Neil Daniel Wike, 33, of Wakefield Road, Moldgreen. Assault on Maple Close, Huddersfield, on May 13 and 14. Restraining order made until August 18, 2018. Fined £162 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £200 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 18:

Alexander Benjamin Buckley, 22, of Diamond Street, Moldgreen. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 16. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Ishtiaq Taj, 23, of Gregory Street Soothill, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work session on May 18 and office appointment on July 5. Order varied - 40 hours of unpaid work to be completed eithin the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Mark Addison, 57, of Overthorpe Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Dewsbury on July 16. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Rebecca Louise Coyne, 26, of Macaulay Road, Birkby. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Byram Street, Huddersfield. Fined £133 and ordered to pay a £33 surcharge and £85 costs.

Rachel Louise Marney, 47, of College Street, Birstall, Batley. Resisted two police constables in Huddersfield on July 19. Fined £100 in total and ordered to pay £50 compensation in total and £85 costs.

Luke Christopher Goler, 29, of Keldregate, Deighton. Assault at Huddersfield Police Station on August 17. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Shaun Lee Hudson, 42, of Oliver Gardens, Mirfield. Stole a pair of Prada glasses worth £160 from The Eye Pharmacy, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, on February 1. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for the previous offence of theft. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £160 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

Dale Patrick Myers, 35, of Lowerhouses Lane, Huddersfield. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Huddersfield on July 2. Handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to take part in an accredited programme for 33 days and to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Eugene Heagney, 34, of Syringa Street, Marsh. Driving without a licence or insurance on Union Street, Huddersfield, on July 29. Fined £120 and ordered a £30 surcharge and £50 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

John William Porritt, 26, of Turnsteads Mount, Cleckheaton. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Westgate, Cleckheaton, on July 28. Also possession of cannabis in Huddersfield on the same date. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Robert Pickles, 41, of Shirley Square, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Drink driving on Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, on August 4. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Wayne Michael Riley, 42, of Patterdale Drive, Dalton. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Hopton Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, on August 2. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for seven months.