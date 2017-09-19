Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 25:

Steven John Clowes, 40, of no fixed address. Stole perfume and vitamins worth £199.98 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, and was found in possession of a bladed article at Huddersfield Police Station, both on July 19. Committed while subject to a community order for previous offences of theft. Community order revoked. Jailed for 20 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Bladed article seized.

Amy Catherine Brooks, 27, of Manchester Road, Linthwaite. Caused £122.20 damage to a door on Bishops Court, Berry Brow, on April 2. Fined £85 and ordered to pay £122 compensation and £85 costs.

Cain John Michael Crotty, 20, of Rochester Road, Birstall. Assault causing actual bodily harm in Batley on April 9. Community order made with a rehabilitation requirement of up to 10 days and 160 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Chantelle Latisha Grant, 28, of Main Avenue, Cowlersley. Caused £550.80 of damage to one car and £1,571.69 damage to another, both on Main Avenue, Cowlersley, on July 22. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On-Trak for three months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay a £650 compensation in total.

Haroon Nazir, 20, of Sandene Avenue, Crosland Moor. Possession of cannabis in Huddersfield on November 6, 2016. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Richard Novakovic, 34, of Abingdon Street, Fartown. Failed to provide a specimen for breath analysis on Queensgate, Huddersfield, on July 22. Jailed for 10 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Banned from driving for three years.

Roy Sheard, 45, of Norcross Avenue, Oakes. Wilfully interrupted the proceedings at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court by refusing to stand and insulting the judge on August 25. Jailed for five days.

Jane Hardy, 50, of Foldings Parade, Cleckheaton. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Foldings Parade, on August 10. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Trevor Hirst, 57, of Yew Green Road, Lockwood. Drink driving on Chapel Hill, Huddersfield, on August 5. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Andrea Kelsall, 32, of Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury Moor. Stole Yankee Candles worth £7 from Asda, Dewsbury, on October 18, 2016, and meat and drink worth £27.64 from Lidl, Dewsbury, on August 7, 2017. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Karen Sykes, 50, of Far View Bank, Almondbury. Drink driving on Bywell Road, Dewsbury, on August 9. Fined £750 and ordered to pay a £75 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 21 months.

Wajid Ali, 20, of Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury Moor. Took a vehicle without the owner’s consent and drove without insurance at the junction of Huddersfield Road and Temple Road, Dewsbury, on August 11. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to eight days. Ordered to pay £300 compensation, a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months. Nicholas Paul Elliot, 31, of Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Sent an electronic message of an indecent or grossly offensive nature to another person in Almondbury on April 25. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 26:

Raheel Akhtar, 28, of Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on February 21. Fined £160 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 28:

Paul Steadman, 45, of no fixed address. Stole goods worth £1,649 from Argos, Dewsbury, on July 28. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 11. Jailed for 10 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 29:

Mateusz Piotr Ciureja, 26, of Moor End Road, Lockwood. Application made to amend the requirements of a curfew, as works shifts. Order varied - curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 10 weeks.

Amy Nutter, 26, of Saddleworth Road, Greetland. Speeding on Stanningley Bypass, Leeds, on December 30. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Richard Tommis, 25, of Windy Bank Lane, Liversedge. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work sessions on July 26 and August 4. Order varied - six hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Connor Luke Jervis, 21, of North Carr, Dalton. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, as did not attend probation service appointment on June 15. Jailed for 14 days.

Stephanie Brennan, 25, of Bankfield Park Avenue, Taylor Hill. Used a colour television without a licence at the above address on September 27. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £120 costs.

Stig Maersk, 33, of Rowley Lane, Fenay Bridge. Speeding on Horbury Road, Bradford, on February 4. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Joshua Moorhouse, 27, of Royd Avenue, Ainley Top. Speeding on the A64 at Fulford on October 23, 2016. Fined £105 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Justin Steven Littlefield, 27, of Windsor View, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury. Assault on Old Bank Road on July 29. Also breached a non-molestation order in Mirfield on August 26. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for driving while disqualified. Handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Ten hours of unpaid work to be carried out within the next 12 months.

Conner Daniel Harry Arundel, 22, of Holme Park Court, Woodhead Road, Berry Brow. Breached a restraining order in Berry Brow on January 31 and February 2. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay and £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gulam Abbas Khan, 31, of Howard Street, Batley. Application made to remove a restraining order. Order varied.

Anthony William Jeffrey Stead, 36, of Fernside Close, Almondbury. Harassment between December 12, 2016, and July 15, 2017. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until a further order is made. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.