Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 19:

Lee Blissett, 43, of Westcliffe Road, Cleckheaton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not provide acceptable explanations for not attending on August 15 and 22. Committed while subject to a community order. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offence of drink driving. Ordered to pay £50 costs. Community order made with a programme requirement of 33 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days.

Joshua Adam Jenkinson, 23, of Southfield Road, Almondbury. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order by extending the length to allow completion of unpaid work. Committed while subject to a community order. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offence of possession of cannabis. Fined £1,200.

Anthony Christopher Lumb, 30, of Smithy Carr Lane, Brighouse. Kept an unlicensed vehicle on a public road, namely Smithy Carr Lane, Brighouse, on March 1. Fined £245 and ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £84.59 and £85 costs.

Christopher Ramsey, 51, of Ings Road, Almondbury. Speeding on the M606/62 motorways, Bradford, on July 22. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Kier Starkey, 34, of Leymoor Road, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not maintain contact with officer. Order varied - 10 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Nathan Patton, 19, of Riddings Rise, Deighton. Possession of cannabis on Manchester Road, Linthwaite, on January 26 and on Highgate Lane, Lepton, on February 6. Fined £80 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 25:

Joshua Lee Regan, 25, of Carr Lane, Slaithwaite. Stole four packs on razor blades worth £100 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield, on September 21 and stole two packs of razor blades worth £50 from the same place on September 22. Jailed for 27 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Gaynor Louise Jeffreys, 36, of Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Stole memory cards worth £308 from Boots, Huddersfield, on August 21. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offence of theft. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 26:

Thomas Bolam, 50, of Withens Road, Birstall. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend probation appointments on May 11 and 17. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence of assaulting a police officer. Ordered to pay £50 costs. Community order made for 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Simon Lee Chambers, 31, of Butts Hill, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Found in possession of cocaine in Kirkgate, Batley, on July 28. Stole suncream worth £40 from Tesco Superstore, Cleckheaton, on July 7. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates Court on August 18. Also stole deodorant from Tesco Express, Smithies Lane, Birstall, Batley, on September 3 and stole groceries from the Co-op, Low Lane, Birstall, on August 29. Jailed for 20 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Robert Durning, 41, of Daw Royds, Almondbury. Breached a non-molestation order and used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on De Lacy Avenue, Almondbury, on September 25. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offences of taking a vehicle without consent and using violence to enter a premises. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and fined £85.

Samuel James Foley, 28, of no fixed address. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on July 10 and 17. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offence of burglary. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days.

Mohammed Jawad Shafiq, 24, of Trinity Street, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not provide acceptable explanations for not attending unpaid work session on June 16. Order varied - rehabilitation activity requirement of up to three days. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Gavin Andrew Totton, 29, of Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Assault in Huddersfield on January 10. This offence was racially aggravated. Handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 16 weeks. Ordered to pay £115 compensation and £400 costs.

Anthony Walter Heath, 46, of Lidget Street, Lindley. Stole cosmetics worth £49.50 from Boots, Huddersfield, on September 9. Committed while subject to a community order for a previous offence of handling stolen goods. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Shaukat Dilawer Patel, 35, of Park Place, Park Road, Dewsbury. Driving while using a mobile device in London, on November 30, 2016. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Nicholas Ellis, 26, of Thorn Road, Thornhill. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on August 20 and September 3. Order varied. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Joel Shaw, 20, of Westway, Mirfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend probation induction programme on August 21 and 30. Order varied - 12 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 hours. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Jake Simmonds, 21, of Headland Lane, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence, as did not attend appointments on August 14 and 30. Suspended sentence order varied - rehabilitation activity requirement of up to three days. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 27:

Nicholas James Baxter, 34, of Huddersfield Road, Shelley. Drink driving on Penistone Road, Huddersfield, on September 7. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on September 22. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 14 months.

Teresa Spink, 40, of Laurel Drive, Batley. Dropped a cigarette end and left it on Kendray Street, Barnsley, on February 11. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £5 costs.

Dawid Wesolowski, 33, of Park Road, Crosland Moor. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, on August 24. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Stephen Andrew Simon, 51, of no fixed address. Assault on Syke Ing Terrace, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, on September 27. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offence of assault. Handed a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to undergo alcohol dependency treatment with On-Trak for six months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Restraining order made to last until a further order is made. Ordered to pay £50 compensation and a £65 surcharge.

Naveed Rahoof, 39, of Knowles Hill Road, Dewsbury. Failed to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle in Bradford on September 20, 2016. Fined £180 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £50 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Paul Sherrington, 33, of Templefields House, Temple Road, Westtown, Dewsbury. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order. Order varied - curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks.

Mark Andrew Bowman, 39, of Manchester Road, Crosland Moor. Stole a trailer worth £2,500 in Liversedge on May 27, 2016. Community order made for 180 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £310 costs.

Craig Fielding, 45, of Manchester Road, Crosland Moor. Stole a trailer worth £2,500 in Liversedge on May 27, 2016. Community order made to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £310 costs.

Desmond Michael Patrick Ryan, 59, of Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill. Possession of an open can containing alcohol at Byram Arcade, Huddersfield Town Centre, on September 1 and on News Street, Huddersfield on September 21, which he was banned from doing by a criminal behaviour order. Jailed for 10 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Tony Alexander Cassidy, 24, of Fair Lea Road, Taylor Hill. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on August 21 and September 4. Dealt with for the original offences of threatening unlawful violence and sending threatening messages. Suspended sentence imposed as 24 weeks jail time.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 28:

Nigel Heywood, 51, of Danebury Road, Brighouse. Drove a vehicle without taking the minimum break of 45 minutes in Leeds on March 9. Also made a false entry on a record on the same date. Fined £216 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £685 costs.

Bradley Paul Thornton, 21, of Partridge Crescent, Dewsbury. Assault in Dewsbury on September 2. Jailed for six weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Jamie Gorza, 30, of Manchester Road, Huddersfield. Speeding on Huddersfield Road, Wyke, on November 7, 2016. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Katie Walker, 29, of Elm Street Avenue, Thongsbridge. Speeding on Woodhead Road, Bradford on January 22. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Melvin Jay Watts, 24, of Edge Lane, Walker Green, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Assault in Batley on January 22. The offence was racially aggravated. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay £100 compensation and £310 costs.

Christopher James Hoyles, 28, of Keat Street, Corsland Moor. Drove without insurance or a licence on Longroyd Lane, Huddersfield, and made off without paying for £107 of fuel at Tesco Superstore, Viaduct Street, Huddersfield on August 12. Also committed assault at the same Tesco store on the same date. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £115 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Kevin Hufton, 46, of Keat Street, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield. Assaulted two people at Tesco Superstore, Viaduct Street, Huddersfield on August 12. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £100 compensation in total, an £85 surcharge and £115 costs.