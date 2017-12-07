Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 1:

Michael David Senior, 30, of Lee Road, Dewsbury. Stole boxers from Sports Direct, Dewsbury Retail Park, Railway Street, Dewsbury on September 28. Also received stolen goods, namely a camera lens worth £900, in Dewsbury on June 21. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates Court on October 27. Committed while subject to a community order. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of assault, assaulting an resisting a police officer, theft, assault and failure to surrender to custody. Also stole food items from Tesco, Leeds Road, Dewsbury, on September 4 and chocolate worth £5 from Shillbank Newsagents, Mirfield, on June 24. Stole mascara worth £40 from Superdrug, Dewsbury, on July 17, two bottles of spirits worth £25.98 on July 23 and another two bottles of spirits worth £30, from Shillbank Newsagents, Mirfield, on July 17. Also stole eyeshadow worth £32 from Superdrug, Dewsbury, on August 18, and failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on October 25. Jailed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Matthew Stephen Keogh, 28, of no fixed address. Application to amend a community order, due to a change of residence. Order varied - curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 10 weeks.

John Robert Langa, 25, of Park Grove, Huddersfield. Intentionally sexually touched a girl aged 13 in Greenhead Park, Trinity Street, Huddersfield. Discharged conditionally for two years. Sexual harm prevention order made until a further order is made. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £250 costs. Ordered to register as a sex offender for two years.

Michael Leonidas Bamfield, 82, of Lyn Royd Flats, Royds Avenue, Linthwaite. Speeding on Manchester Road, Huddersfield, on February 19. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Kieran Michael Day, 25, of School Street, Moldgreen. Breached a non-molestation order in Moldgreen on June 17. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for the original offence of assault. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ali Mohammed Malik, 45, of Saville Square, Mirfield. Speeding on Dewsbury Road, Leeds, on March 10. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Sharon Scargill, 48, of Vicarage Road, Longwood. Trespassed and stole property including household, personal and cosmetic items and electrical equipment on Vicarage Road, Longwood, on June 26. Handed a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Restraining order made until a further order is made. Ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Gary Roderick, 52, of no fixed address. Intimidated a potential witness in proceedings for an offence at Huddersfield Police Station on May 25, 2008. Jailed for six weeks. Restraining order made until a further order is made. Ordered to pay an £80 surcharge.

Jamie Lee Knapton, 24, of Greenwood Sreet, Primrose Hill. Drink driving and driving without insurance on Woodhouse Hill, Fartown, on May 1. Caused an accident which resulted in damage to another vehicle and failed to stop at the scene in the same location on the same date. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £650 and ordered to pay £1,000 compensation and a £65 surcharge. Banned from driving for 16 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 2:

James Burton, 34, of Jail Road, Batley. Stole two cans of Red Bull worth £3 from inside a vehicle on Healey Lane, Healey, and stole a bag of sweets from inside a vehicle on West Park Grove, Batley, on the same date. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Matthew Stephen Keogh, 28, of no fixed address. Application made to revoke a community order as defendant has no fixed address for curfew. Community order revoked. New community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days.

Harry Trayte, 23, of no fixed address. Assault on Larch Avenue, Holmfirth, on September 2. Also failed to notify police where registered, being a sex offender, on September 23. Jailed for one week. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Glyn Mosley, 51, of Honley Business Centre, New Mill Road, Honley. Harassment in Kirklees between October 7, 2016, and May 9, 2017. Restraining order made until a further order is made. Fined £400 and ordered to pay £120 compensation, a £40 surcharge and £250 costs.

Gulam Ali Shaikh, 41, of Woodfield Avenue, Batley. Parked in a disabled space using a disabled badge when he was not entitled to in Dewsbury on February 13. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £546.46 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 3:

Jacek Marek Hetman, 39, of North Way, Deighton. Obstructed a police constable and drove without insurance on St Peter’s Street, Huddersfield, on August 8. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Anthony Craig Kershaw, 26, of Turnsteads Drive, Cleckheaton. Driving without a licence or insurance on Laithe Hall Avenue, Cleckheaton, on April 23. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates Court on May 26. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Zoe Ray, 19, of Berry Court, Honley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend appointment on October 10. Ordered varied - rehabilitation activity requirement of up to two days. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

William Wood, 27, of Richmond Road, Heckmondwike. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work sessions on September 4 and 18. Order varied - six hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Manuel Chiambakola Cabral, 28, of Rashcliffe Hill Road, Lockwood. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on October 15. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Jack Darwin Dyson, 23, of Broomfield Road, Marsh, Huddersfield. Drink driving on St Thomas’ Road, Huddersfield, on October 14. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 14 months.

Adam Hanif, 22, of Wharfdale House Dale Close, Batley Carr, Batley. Possession of cannabis on Dale Close, Batley, on April 3. Fined £165 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

James Power, 56, of King Street, Skelmanthorpe. Drink driving on Commercial Road, Skelmanthorpe, on August 27. Fined £250 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 14 months.

Jonathan Taylor, 35, of Lonsbrough Avenue, Heckmondwike. Production of cannabis plants in Heckmondwike on May 18. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonathon Paul Wadsworth, 34, of Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Stole a wallet containing cash, credit cards and a driving licence worth £50 in Huddersfield on October 15. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 6.

Ashfaq Ahmed, 54, of Smeeton Gardens, Milford Street, Huddersfield. Speeding on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, on January 24. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Arfan Ashraf, 36, of Walpole Road, Crosland Moor. Committed assault and caused £350 damage to a necklace in Huddersfield on August 23. Community order made for 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until November 5, 2018. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Robert Heaton, 50, of Lees Buildings, Hipperholme. Drink driving on Jeremy Lane, Heckmonwike, on October 11. Jailed for 14 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Banned from driving for 37 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 7.

Lauren Samantha Luke, 31, of Perseverance Place, Holmfirth. Speeding on Woodhead Road, Huddersfield, on February 22. Fined £73 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Sukhjit Singh, 49, of Town Green, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Assault on Town Green, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, on October 1. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Julie Amanda Armitage, 37, of Colbeck Avenue, Healey, Batley. Stole alcohol worth £308.50 from Morrisons, Heckmondwike, on November 6. Also committed assault in the same location on the same date. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for previous offences of theft. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for 26 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Scott Ormsby, 27, of Chickenley Lane, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not comply with curfew between October 4 and 12. Fined £20.

Ivo Zukurs, 29, of Norwood Road, Birkby. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work sessions on October 11 and 18. Order varied - 10 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Adam Sean Hayes, 24, of Turnsteads Mount, Cleckheaton. Caused approximately £1,500 of damage to a vehicle on Wilton Park, Woodlands Road, Batley. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £300 compensation and a £20 surcharge.

Thomas Wilson, 20, of Chevins Close, Batley. Harassment in Liversedge between October 14 and 21. Also damaged a wall in Liversedge on October 7. Community order made with an attendance centre requirement of 15 hours. Restraining order made until May 6, 2019. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.