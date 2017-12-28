Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 27:

Saqib Rafiq Bhatti, 36, of Trueman Avenue, Heckmondwike. Stole two bottles of perfume worth £40 from Asda, Mill Street, Dewsbury, on November 14. Also failed to attend initial assessment to establish drug use at Grosvenor House, Union, Wakefield, having been found with a Class A drug in his system, on the same date. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence. Dealt with the original offence of theft. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for 21 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Nechirvan Ahmed Ibrahim, 26, of Heathergrove Fold, Dalton. Assault on Cross Church Street, Huddersfield, on August 27. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days and 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £620 costs.

Mark Kenworthy, 56, of Lowerhouses Lane, Lowerhouses. Speeding on Penistone Road, Huddersfield, on March 21. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Khelan Ahmed Majid, 23, of Sharp Royd, Almondbury. Committed fraud in Huddersfield University car park on March 7. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £250 costs.

Omer Kader Majid, 26, of Orange Terrace, Fartown. Committed fraud in Huddersfield University car park on March 7. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £250 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on November 28:

Aron Elvis Croft, 29, of Station Road, Batley. Stole two sets of headphones worth £238 from Currys, Birstall, on November 11. Jailed for six weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Nicholas Patrick Ellis, 27, of Overthorpe Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work appointment on October 15. Community order revoked, dealt with for the original offences of making a false representation to obtain benefits and failing to notify a change in circumstances on November 1, 2016. Handed an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 weeks. Ordered to complete 110 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Tobias Joel Karim, 30, of Day Street, Aspley. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order. Order varied - community requirements removed.

Daniel Keyworth, 27, of Winget Avenue, Cowlersley. Application made to revoke a community order on medical grounds. Order revoked.

Verona Lumb, 54, of Woodlands Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances which would affect her entitlement to employment support, as failed to provide full details of her income in Gomersal between July 30, 2013, and January 2, 2017. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Hannah Marie Gledhill, 41, of Longlands Road, Slaithwaite. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Royd Street, Slaithwaite, on August 11. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Sana Hassan, 43, of Oastler Avenue, Springwood. Speeding on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, on April 22. Fined £138 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Keith Alan Robinson, 54, of Francis Street, Mirfield. Was the registered owner of a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Andrew Greenwood, 55, of Mountain Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Harassment in Dewsbury between August 26 and September 2. Restraining order made until November 27, 2018. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alexander Parker Bell, 24, of Windsor Road, Birstall, Batley. Sent a threatening text message and used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Windsor Road, Birstall, Batley, on November 13. Fined £280 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.