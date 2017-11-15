Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 12:

Liam Andrew Rylah, 32, of School Lane, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as was absent from his place of curfew on various occasions, failed to make himself available when staff visited and interfered with his curfew’s home electronic monitoring unit. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offence of theft. Jailed for two weeks.

Anthony Jennings, 29, of Ashenhurst Road, Newsome. Stole a bottle of vodka and a chocolate bar worth £9.19 from Top News, Colne Road, Huddersfield, on September 2. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on October 3. Fined £40 and ordered to pay £9.19 compensation and a £30 surcharge.

Brian Hall. 58, of Clare Hill, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend probation induction appointments on September 14 and 16. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of assault and assaulting a police constable. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four weeks.

Akar Abdullah Khonshnaw, 26, of Riddings Road, Deighton. Deposited waste, namely building materials, without a permit on Red Doles Road, Huddersfield, on March 19. Ordered to pay £250 compensation and £100 costs.

Paul Anthony McGill, 45, of Mountain Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Committed assault on Maynes Close, Thornhill, Dewsbury, and damaged a vehicle on Partridge Crescent, also in Thornhill, both on June 23. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay £50 and £200 costs.

Nuhad Sargez, 37, of Crescent Road, Birkby. Deposited waste, namely building materials, without a permit on Red Doles Road, Huddersfield, on March 19. Ordered to pay £250 compensation and £100 costs.

Brendan Weir, 44, of Malham Drive, Liversedge. Speeding on the Ossett Bypass in Wakefield on December 17, 2016. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

McCauley Baines, 18, of Blagden Lane, Newsome. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order, to change the date of his curfew. Order varied - curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 13:

Olivia Nolan, 23, of Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Town Hall Way, Dewsbury, and assaulted two police constables, damaging a Fitbit watch worth £120 belonging to one of them in the same location on September 8. Handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months. Ordered to pay £220 compensation in total and a £115 surcharge.

Steven Breslin, 26, of Vicarage Meadows, Mirfield. Drink driving on Southgate, Huddersfield, on September 27. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 13 months.

Michael Joseph Carter, of Norristhorpe Lane, Liversedge. Drink driving on Leeds Road, Littletown, Liversedge, on September 23. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Banned from driving for 15 months.

Aaron Mark Fellows, 36, of Northstead, Dewsbury. Stole prescription drugs from Well Pharmacy, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Kimberley Joanne Hatton, 44, of Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely The Parish, Kirkgate, Huddersfield, on September 27. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Damien Lee Paul Longley, 25, of Mayster Grove, Rastrick, Brighouse. Drink driving on Huddersfield Road, Shelley, on September 24. Fined £282 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 16 months.

Rebecca Phillips, 31, of Howley Walk, Batley. Drink driving on Rutland Road, Batley, on September 23. Community order made with a programme requirement of 17 days and 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 30 months.

Raymond Woods, 61, of Greenwood Street, Primrose Hill. Breached a criminal behaviour order on John William Street, Huddersfield, on September 26. Fined £10 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Ryan Wright, 23, of Third Avenue, Liversedge. Drink driving on Halifax Road, Liversedge, on September 23. Fined £315 and ordered to pay a £35 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 16:

Nigel Andrew Radcliffe, 52, of Gelderd Road, Birstall. Breached a restraining order in Batley between October 6 and 15. Jailed for six weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Howard Rodgers, 59, of Keldregate, Huddersfield. Failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting his entitlement to Employment Support Allowance, namely that he was in employment in Huddersfield between December 18, 2014, and August 28, 2015. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £3,690.59 compensation, a £15 surcharge and £85 costs.

Dwayne Willie, 32, of Stutely Grove, Bradley. Breached a restraining order on Spinkfield Road, Birkby, on September 17. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Saqib Ahmed, 19, of Lees Avenue, Dewsbury. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on September 22. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Emanuel Nasaudean, 22, of St John Street, Dewsbury. Stole items worth £324.75 from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, on March 7, 2016. Also failed to surrender to custody and Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on April 14, 2016. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Nicoletta Dominica Nasaudean, 22, of St John Street, Dewsbury. Stole items worth £324.75 from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, on March 7, 2016. Also failed to surrender to custody and Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on April 14, 2016. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Zakir Zahir Ahmed Shaikh, of Zak Ices, Belle Vue Street, Batley. Application made for an order to destroy food in six freezers. Food items to be disposed of. Ordered to pay £400 costs to Kirklees council.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 17:

Malcolm Gill, 49, of Longfield Avenue, Dalton. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on September 13. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Joshua James Balmforth, 23, of Chinewood Avenue, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend rehabilitation activity appointments on September 20 and 26. Ordered varied - six hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Jonathan Warren Johnson, 42, of Eightlands, Dewsbury. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order, as he no longer lives at his previous address. Order varied - curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 28 days.

Cameron James Priestley, 21, of Hawes Avenue, Quarmby. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend safer relationship group and unpaid work session on September 15. Order varied - six hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Andrew Shaw, of Fountain Street, Liversedge. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence as did supply acceptable evidence for non-attendance of appointments on September 15 and 25. Order varied - six hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Umar Shezad, 25, of Ouzlewell Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend CPA session and probation induction appointment on May 31. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence of possession of a sharp or bladed object in a public place. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for three months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Maggie Connon, 65, of the Crescent, Southowram, Halifax. Speeding on the M606 in Bradford on January 17. Fined £86 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Luke Adams, 28, of Gelderd Road, Birstall, Batley. Application made to remove a restraining order, as parties wish to reconcile. Granted.

Philip Keogh, 49, of Fenay Lane, Almondbury. Assault on Fenay Lane, Almondbury, on September 15. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gordon Richardson, 34, of Tithefields, Fenay Bridge. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Fenay Bridge and damaged a pair of glasses worth £100 on Tithefields, Fenay Bridge, both on September 13. Ordered to pay £160 compensation in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Dwayne Willie, 32, of Stutely Grove, Bradley. Application made to remove a restraining order. Granted.

Laura Elizabeth Keenan, 27, of Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike. Caused £500 of damage to a BMW in Dewsbury on August 5. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Fined £85 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Paul Anthony Kelly, 38, of Berwick Avenue, Heckmondwike. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Cannon Grove, Heckmondwike, and resisted a police constable in Heckmondwike, both on September 4. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge . Dealt with for the original offence of criminal damage. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with On Trak for three months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Mubin Laher, 46, of Broad Lane, Huddersfield. Assault in Huddersfield on September 4. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 18:

Sean Paul McInerney, 37, of Bishops Court, Berry Brow. Stole meat worth £53.81 from Tesco, Cleckheaton, on September 16. Also found in possession of cannabis at Huddersfield Police Station on September 18 and stole meat worth £54.33 from Lidl, Northgate, Heckmondwike, on October 6. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on October 16. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Mark Duce, 45, of Sampson Street, Millbridge, Liversedge. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Knowler Hill, Liversedge, on August 2. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for three months.

Michael Haley, 36, of Shirley Avenue, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Assault causing actual bodily harm on Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, on April 28. Community order made for 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £750 compensation.

Allah Rakha, 68, of Parkinson Lane, King Cross, Halifax. Failed to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence, on November 15, 2016. Fined £440 and ordered to pay a £44 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Branden Sedgwick-Boyle, 18, of Corby Street, Fartown. Assault on Leeds Road, Bradley, and Church Street, Paddock, on August 22. Sentenced to 23 weeks in a young offenders’ institution. Restraining order made to last until a further order is made. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Mohammed Abaas Khan, 22, of Victoria Street, Ravensthorpe. Damaged the window of a vehicle on Garden Terrace, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, on April 3. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on October 18. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 19:

Dannesh Akram, 23, of Sunnyside, Heckmondwike. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as was absent from his specified place of curfew on July 31 and August 2 to August 13. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of driving while disqualified. Jailed for six weeks.

Ibrar Mehrban, 29, of Chapel Road, Staincliffe, Batley. Breached a restraining order on Moorside Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, on August 19. Also threatened another person on Moorside Road, Dewsbury, on September 10. Committed while subject to a community order. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence of assault. Handed a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. Programme requirement of 33 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Emil Polak, 29, of Bond Street, Dewsbury. Caused £649.99 of damage to a laptop and games console on Bond Street, Dewsbury, on October 18. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Najam Hussain, 22, of Parker Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Driving without insurance and without a licence and driving without due care and attention, causing an accident which resulted in damage to another vehicle, all on Moorside Road, Dewsbury Moor, on September 17. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on July 17. Community order with an attendance centre requirement of 36 hours. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £620 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Kaine Dreghorn, 18, of Brooklyn Road, Cleckheaton. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Bridlington on May 10. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £31.40 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Shaqeel Hussain, 34, of Bishops Court, Berry Brow. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Dewsbury and Huddersfield,on March 26. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £3.20 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Sonia Mahmood, 25, of Sufton Street, Birkby. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Huddersfield on April 4. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £5.70 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Gwen Tachiley, 33, of Holme Park Court, Woodhead Road, Huddersfield. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Berry Brow and Huddersfield on May 12. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £2.30 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Jade Patricia Townend, 26, of Rutland Walk, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on February 24. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.20 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Nicholas Brabiner, 25, of Edge Lane, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on June 5. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.40 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.