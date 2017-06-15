Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on May 16:

Hafeez Muhammed Noorullah, 50, of Prince Wood Lane, Birkby. Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to be guilty of an offence in Cumbria, on March 28. Fined £1,500 and ordered to pay a £150 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Jalali Ali, 49, of Keldregate, Deighton. Stole fragrances worth £80 from Boots, Huddersfield, on May 5. Also stole four Blu-Ray DVDs worth £50 from Tesco, Viaduct Street, Huddersfield, on May 12. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Chart for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Martyn Ellis, 33, of St Matthews Project, Cemetery Road, Westtown, Dewsbury. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Great Northern Street, Huddersfield, and assault at Huddersfield Police Station on April 7. Also caused £44 of damage to a police custody cell in Huddersfield on April 8. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 12. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. Fined £50 and ordered to pay £144 compensation, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Kyle Goodhind, 20, of Overthorpe Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Assault in Heckmondwike on February 25. Community order made for 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £350 compensation.

Bernadette Jones, 44, of Moorside Road, Honley, Holmfirth. Speeding on Woodhead Road, Honley, Holmfirth, on May 15, 2016. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Junaid Mayet, 47, of Ashcroft Close, Batley. Used a television without a licence on Ashcroft Close, Batley, between December 17, 2016, and January 18, 2017. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Richard Lashington, 51, of Winton Street, Lockwood. Assault on Deighton Road, Deighton, on April 11. Produced cannabis plants on Deighton Road, Deighton, Huddersfield, on April 13. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 10 weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Cannabis plants to be forfeited and destroyed.

Edward Vincent Furey, 40, of Thorne Road, Thornton Lodge. Harassment in Longwood between April 10 and 12. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days and 60 of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until May 15, 2018. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joseph Michael Jackson, 28, of Bourne Court, Fairmoor Way, Heckmondwike. Breached a non-molestation order on Commercial Street, Batley, on February 8. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offences of breaching a non-molestation order. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 10 weeks. Restraining order made until May 15, 2019. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nathaniel Lee Rushforth, 28, of Roaine Drive, Holmfirth. Assault on Mill View, Milnsbridge, on April, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days and 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until May 15, 2018. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jack Kierah Bell, 18, of Armitage Street, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend rehabilitation activity office appointments on February 24 and March 11. Order varied – rehabilitation activity requirement of up to three days.

William Paul Flatt, 29, of New Hey Road, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend rehabilitation activity office appointment on April 21 and unpaid work session on April 23. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence of harassment. Handed a nine-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days and 100 hours of unpaid work within to be completed within the next 12 months.

Brad Leather, 21, of Bank View, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend rehabilitation activity office appointment. Order varied – curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for one week. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Bradley Darren Dean Mason, 21, Cambridge Road, Birstall, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence, as moved from specified address without receiving variation from the court. Suspended sentence varied – handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 54 weeks and curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 24 weeks.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ recorded the following decisions on May 17:

Martin Rogers, 46, of Westgate, Huddersfield. Committed assault and caused £500 of damage to a window in Meltham, Holmfirth, on September 29, 2016. Harassment in Meltham on October 31, 2016. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 25 days and to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until May 16, 2019. Ordered to pay £500 compensation in total.

Simon Paul Haigh, 35, of no fixed address. Stole meat worth £65 on March 30 and meat worth £120 on April 2 from The Co-op, Old Bank Road, Mirfield. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on April 28. Jailed for 21 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Joseph Francis Hazelgrave, 24, of Lowood Lane, Birstall, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Crawley Magistrates’ Court as did not attend unpaid work induction appointments on April, 6, 13 and 20. Jailed for eight weeks.

Victoria Clarke, 38, of Upper Batley Low Lane, Howden Clough, Batley. Speeding on Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, on December 4. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Robert Hughes, 51, of Birchington Avenue, Birchencliffe. Drink driving on Wakefield Road, Liversedge, on April 14. Handed an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to undergo alcohol dependency treatment with On Trak for six months. Ordered to pay £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Joel Shaw, 20, of West Way, Mirfield. Assaulted two people and damaged a car wing mirror and windscreen and two interior doors on Carlton Way, Cleckheaton, on April 30. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 25 days and 40 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £75 compensation.

Robert Lee, 30, of Bishops Court, Berry Brow. Assault on Banksville, Wooldale, Holmfirth, on July 28, 2016. Also made a grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing telephone call on Banksville, Wooldale, Holmfirth, on August 1, 2016. Community order made with a programme requirement for 33 days, a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days and 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £300 costs.

Taylor Campbell, 20, of Edge Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with an abatement notice banning the recurrence of nuisance from amplified music and loud voices in Dewsbury on March 24, 26 and 28. Order made to seize goods. Fined £660 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £200 costs.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court recorded the following decisions on May 18:

Mandy Gaffey, 33, of no fixed address. Stole 20 pairs of footwear worth £476.50 from Next, Huddersfield, on April 14. Jailed for 16 weeks concurrent to existing term of imprisonment being served, imposed by Leeds Magistrates’ Court on May 12. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Connor Aiden Lyons, 22, of Brook Street, Thornton Lodge. Was unlawfully at large, having been recalled to prison, on October 31, 2016. Jailed for six weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Luke Alexander Hayward, 31, of Ryefields, Scholes, Holmfirth. Stole a silver iPad Mini and £25, totalling £375 in Scholes, Holmfirth, between March 9 and 11, 2016. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on June 21, 2016 and at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on June 29, 2016. Also stole food and drink worth £10 from My Local, Chaddesden, Derbyshire, on April 5, 2016. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence on June 1, 2016. Handed a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months. Ordered to undergo drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Christopher Lockwood, 67, of Briar Avenue, Meltham. Drink driving on Briar Avenue on February 12. Fined £550 and ordered to pay a £55 surcharge and £620 costs. Banned from driving for one month.

Matthew Frank Ryan, 27, of Lane Hackings, Lower Cumberworth. Harassment on Fieldhead Parade, Lowood Lane, Birstall, Batley, between September 30 and October 12, 2016. Assault on Lowood Lane, Birstall, Batley, on October 1, 2016. Handed a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 24 months. Programme requirement for 33 days and 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until a further order. Ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Halima Fadal, 32, of Lee Road, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on December 5, 2016. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.20 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Mohammed Mamaniat, 27, of Alfred Street, Batley. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury, on November 24, 2016. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £4.20 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

John Oldroyd, 41, of Bridley Drive, Slaithwaite. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury, on December 5, 2016. Fined £43 and ordered to pay £4.20 compensation, £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Husnain Shujjat, 25, of Woodside Crescent, Batley. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Meadowhall and Batley on December 5, 2016. Fined £160 and ordered to pay £11.20 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Lora Wilkinson, 32, of St John Walk, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Cottingley and Dewsbury on November 30, 2016. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £4.80 compensation, a £44 surcharge, and £150 costs.