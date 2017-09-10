Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An overturned car and a broken down HGV led to major delays for commuters using the M62 this morning (Monday).

Around 5.40am, there was an accident on the M62 eastbound between junction 25 and 26 near Hartshead Moor Services.

Two vehicles were involved and one ended up on its roof. Fortunately, everyone involved self-rescued and there were no serious injuries.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service and a fire engines from Cleckheaton station attended.

Around 7am, all lanes were closed for recovery of the vehicles and traffic was diverted through the service station. All lanes were reopened at 7.36am.

Shortly afterwards, a HGV broke down at junction 24 for Ainley Top . At one point, two lanes were closed.

The problems led to congestion between junctions 22 and 26.

Traffic was almost back to normal when a lorry/tractor broke down at junction 23 for Huddersfield around 11.40am.