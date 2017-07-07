Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sandwich firm in voluntary liquidation has been told by a judge to pay a former Pakistani employee more than £30,000 after he alleged he was verbally abused and bullied because of his race and religion.

Mr Imran Munir, of Huddersfield, made a legal claim at Leeds Employment Tribunal for discrimination because of his race and religion and for the unlawful deduction of wages against Shaw & Lisle Catering Ltd, of Silver Street, Aspley.

The firm was described as an independently-owned food manufacturer.

The hearing was held last month and tribunal Judge Davies decided to announce the decision at a later date. Now the judge has found in favour of Mr Munir.

The judge said in a report just released that Mr Munir complained he suffered discriminatory treatment over a two-year period and that he was dismissed while on sick leave – along with 90 to 100 other employees.

The firm went into voluntary liquidation while the claimant was on sick leave, said Judge Davies.

The judge said in the report that Mr Munir complained he was bullied and harassed and suffered abusive language about his religion and race.

Mr Munir complained that he was suffering from depression and anxiety and could no longer cook or look after himself and was being treated by his doctor. He said he had also stopped socialising, could not sleep and complained his condition had been caused by his treatment at the firm.

The GP could not say when Mr Munir would make a full recovery, it was said.

Judge Davies said the claims for discrimination and for unpaid wages were well-founded.

The judge awarded Mr Munir a total of £32,235 which included £18,000 for injury to feelings, more than £12,000 in unpaid wages and £1,673 in interest.

The firm did not attend the hearing.

Shaw & Lisle, which was formed in 1994 and made sandwiches, went into liquidation in January, citing financial difficulties.

Leeds-based RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed liquidators.

RSM was contacted by the Examiner for comment but has yet to respond.