A drunk man threw a vodka bottle at a woman’s head – then stamped on her friend as she tried to help her.

Christopher Benson was already on police bail to stay away from one the victims, his ex-girlfriend, after jumping onto the bonnet of her car in a rage.

Benson, under the influence of drink and drugs, said he snapped because he believed the women were talking about him.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates that on August 28 Benson was at his ex’s home in Upper Barker Street, Liversedge, where the pair were drinking together with her friend.

He said: “Benson has gone for his ex, her friend intervened and he has then grabbed her by the arm and attempted to hit her.

“His ex said that he punched her to the face and threw and empty vodka bottle towards her friend’s head.

“He then dragged her (his ex) to the floor by her hair, punching and stamping on her.”

The women’s ordeal lasted for 20 minutes until police were called and they arrested Benson, 31, at the house

At the time Benson, formerly of Dewsbury Moor but currently of no fixed address, already had bail conditions to stay away from his ex.

This was following an incident on July 12 when his ex was driving him to pick up some of his belongings at his request.

Mr Bozman said: “An argument developed and he damaged a bottle of wine in the vehicle.

“Then he jumped onto the bonnet, bent the windscreen wipers back and snapped a wing mirror.”

Following his arrest he was taken into custody at Huddersfield Police Station where he became aggressive and hurled racist abuse at one of the police officers.

Due to his behaviour, officers were forced to use leg restrains and a spit hood to bring him under control.

Benson pleaded guilty to two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, breaching a suspended sentence order, criminal damage and racially-aggravated disorderly behaviour.

His solicitor Rachel Sharpe told magistrates: “The defendant concedes that he has very little recollection of the incident other than the fact that he was at the address and knew that he shouldn’t have been there.

“He believed that the complainant and her friend were talking about him.

“The empty bottle of vodka thrown at the victim’s head is use of a weapon and kicking and stamping with a shod foot is again a weapon.”

Mrs Sharpe added that the incident in the police station happened because her client, who suffers from anxiety and depression, panicked about being placed in a cell.

Magistrates activated Benson’s suspended sentence order, sending him to custody for 24 weeks.

He will be sentenced for the assaults at Leeds Crown Court on November 13 and will have to pay the police officer he abused £200 compensation.