Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

ASHBROW

BURGLARY residential, July 19, Deighton Road, Deighton, HD2 1JL. Attempted to gain entry via insecure window but disturbed by occupant and arrested by police after making off.

BURGLARY residential, July 19, Fartown Green Road, Fartown, HD2 1AA. Entered via insecure rear door and stole mobile phone, wallet, driving licence and Euros.

COLNE VALLEY

THEFT from vehicle, July 14 2017, Longroyd Crescent, Slaithwaite, HD7 5DP. Smashed front nearside window of Vauxhall Astra in the afternoon. The vehicle was entered and mobile phone, money and sat nav were stolen.

CRIMINAL damage dwelling, July 15 2017, Rutland Road, Longwood, HD3 4RA, Damage to barbecue table and kitchen worktop in the early afternoon. Aerial pulled from vehicle.

CRIMINAL damage dwelling, July 16 2017, Victory Avenue, Paddock, HD3 4HA. Youth witnessed in the early evening running from next door after smashing a window

GREENHEAD

THEFT from vehicle, July 16, Park Avenue, Gledholt. Smashed driver’s door and stole Samsung Galaxy mobile phone.

BURGLARY, July 21, Norwood Road, Birkby, HD2 2YF. Entered through insecure door to steal jewellery and cash

HOLME VALLEY

BURGLARY Business, July 18, Meltham Motors, Slaithwaite Road, HD9 5PG. Broke into workshop via roller shutter door in the early morning to steal hand tools.

HOLME VALLEY SOUTH

BURGLARY Residential, July 17 2017, Miry Lane, Thongsbridge, HD9 7RY. Broke into garage via up and over door in the early evening. The suspects were disturbed and made off on a moped.

THEFT from vehicle, July 17 2017, Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, HD9 2N. Plastic detail was removed from a headlight on a Skoda Fabia in the late evening.

KIRKBURTON

BURGLARY Residential - July 12 2017 - Penistone Road, HD8 8XU - Attempt to break into garage via roof in the late evening without success and make off.

CRIMINAL damage - non specific - July 13 2017 - Manor Road, HD4 6UL, Attempt to steal plant pot in the late evening without success but damaging same.

THEFT of vehicle - July 14 2017 - Barnsley Road, HD8 8TX - Enter Audi TT by unknown means and steal same in the early evening.

THEFT from vehicle - July 15 2017 - Recycling point, Lower Denby, HD8 8TX - Smash front passenger window of Volvo XC90 in the early hours of the morning, make untidy search and steal iPhone charger and cash.

LINDLEY

THEFT of vehicle - July 17, Lowerhouses Road, Quarmby, HD3 4DY - theft of a BMW 640D

THEFT of vehicle - July 21, Syringa Street, Marsh, HD1 4PD - theft of Renault Clio