The latest crimes reported to West Yorkshire Police in and around Huddersfield include a stolen Kia Ceed and a stolen electric lawnmoor.
FARTOWN
A suspect stole a wallet containing money from the driver’s compartment of a bus in Woodhouse Hill and made off at 5.50pm on August 7.
BIRKBY
A suspect stole diesel from a Kia Ceed in Arnold Street and made off at 9.30pm on August 7.
A suspect stole a Volkswagen Golf parked in Lynndale Avenue at 10pm on August 8. The car was later recovered.
A suspect entered an unsecure property in Scale Hill, made a tidy search and stole a purse from the kitchen at 5pm on August 10.
COWCLIFFE
Suspects broke into a garage in Cowcliffe Hill Road at 12.05am on August 11, but nothing was stolen.
GLEDHOLT
A suspect broke into a shed in Park Drive and stole an electric lawnmower and a mountain bike at 9pm on August 11.
CROSLAND MOOR
A suspect stole a Vauxhall Astra from Moorside Avenue at 9pm on August 8. The car was later involved in a collision.
A suspect stole a sat nav and glasses from a Ford Zetec in Oldfield Street at 8.30pm on August 9, and made off.
NETHERTON
A suspect stole offside and nearside headlamps from a Land Rover Discovery in Lea Lane at 10pm on August 9, and made off.
DALTON
A suspect damaged a window of a house in Grosvenor Road with a brick at 5pm on August 9.
TOWN CENTRE
A suspect stole a Ford Transit in Leeds Road at 10.30pm on August 11.
NEWSOME
A suspect smashed the outer pane of a UPVC window in Edale Avenue at 11.05pm on August 9.
TAYLOR HILL
A suspect smashed the driver’s side window of a car in Fair Lea Road at 2am on August 12, before making off without stealing anything.