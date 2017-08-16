Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The latest crimes reported to West Yorkshire Police in and around Huddersfield include a stolen Kia Ceed and a stolen electric lawnmoor.

FARTOWN

A suspect stole a wallet containing money from the driver’s compartment of a bus in Woodhouse Hill and made off at 5.50pm on August 7.

BIRKBY

A suspect stole diesel from a Kia Ceed in Arnold Street and made off at 9.30pm on August 7.

A suspect stole a Volkswagen Golf parked in Lynndale Avenue at 10pm on August 8. The car was later recovered.

A suspect entered an unsecure property in Scale Hill, made a tidy search and stole a purse from the kitchen at 5pm on August 10.

COWCLIFFE

Suspects broke into a garage in Cowcliffe Hill Road at 12.05am on August 11, but nothing was stolen.

GLEDHOLT

A suspect broke into a shed in Park Drive and stole an electric lawnmower and a mountain bike at 9pm on August 11.

CROSLAND MOOR

A suspect stole a Vauxhall Astra from Moorside Avenue at 9pm on August 8. The car was later involved in a collision.

A suspect stole a sat nav and glasses from a Ford Zetec in Oldfield Street at 8.30pm on August 9, and made off.

NETHERTON

A suspect stole offside and nearside headlamps from a Land Rover Discovery in Lea Lane at 10pm on August 9, and made off.

DALTON

A suspect damaged a window of a house in Grosvenor Road with a brick at 5pm on August 9.

TOWN CENTRE

A suspect stole a Ford Transit in Leeds Road at 10.30pm on August 11.

NEWSOME

A suspect smashed the outer pane of a UPVC window in Edale Avenue at 11.05pm on August 9.

TAYLOR HILL

A suspect smashed the driver’s side window of a car in Fair Lea Road at 2am on August 12, before making off without stealing anything.