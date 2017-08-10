The latest crimes reported to West Yorkshire Police in and around Huddersfield include a suspect stealing a car from a house party in Lindley and pulling up vegetables in Marsden.
OUTLANE
Suspects broke in through a side gate of a house in New Hey Road at 9.30am on July 28, damaging the gate and making off.
MARSDEN
Suspects knocked down a wall and pulled up vegetables from a garden in Kettle Lane on July 29 at 11pm.
SLAITHWAITE
Suspects climbed onto an outbuilding of a house in Rotcher Lane at 9.20pm on July 30, removing stones and throwing them at a shed window, damaging it, before making off.
COWLERSLEY
Suspects scratched the whole length of the passenger side door of a Saab 9-3 parked in Cowlersley Lane at 11pm on July 27 before making off.
LONGWOOD
Suspects smashed three double glazed windows of a house in Cross Firs Street by throwing stones at them, then running off.
SKELMANTHORPE
Suspects entered a house in Westfield Avenue and stole electric garden tools at 10pm on July 26.
Suspects stole the keys of a Ford Fiesta from a house in Huddersfield Road and made off with the car at midnight on July 29.
MARSH
A suspect slashed both offside tyres and nearside rear tyre, and scratched offside panels, of a Ford Transit van parked in Broomfield Road at 7pm on July 30.
A Ford Fiesta parked in Dingle Road was damaged on August 2 at 10.15pm.
PADDOCK
A suspect scratched the driver’s side and bonnet of a Ford Fiesta parked in Robin Street at 3.20pm on August 2.
A suspect entered a house in Raven Street via an unsecured door, stealing a Galaxy tablet and making off, at 8pm on August 4.
BIRKBY
A suspect damaged a roller shutter after trying to open it at a house in Blacker Road at 1am on August 3.
LINDLEY
A suspect threw bricks over the garden fence of a house in Wyvern Avenue, smashing French doors, at 11.15pm on July 29.
A suspect broke into an Audi Q5 parked in Holly Grove, stealing loose change before making off, at 2pm on July 29.
A suspect stole car keys for a Volkswagen Polo at a house party in Baton Drive and made off with the car on July 29 at 11.15pm.
Suspects threw stones at the rear window of a house in Acre Street, causing damage before making off, at 6.20pm on July 30.
Suspects tried to break the Euro profile lock of the front door of a house in Jericho Way at 4.50am on August 2, but were disturbed by residents and made off.
FARTOWN
Suspects used a brick to smash the front window of a house in Leonard Street at 4am on July 30.
A suspect slashed all four tyres of a Vauxhall Astra parked in Dewhurst Road at 2pm on August 1 before making off.