Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire has the highest crime rate in England and Wales – with one offence reported in the county every two minutes.

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics reveal that there were 239,080 crimes recorded by West Yorkshire Police in 2016-17.

That’s up by 18% from the year before – one of the sharpest increases anywhere in England and Wales.

There was one crime for every 10 people in West Yorkshire, the highest rate in the country.

Possession of weapons offences saw a big increase, rising 39% to 1,500 recorded incidents, while the number of violent crimes also rose by 33%, with 66,340 of these offences recorded over the year.

(Image: PA)

The statistics come a month after The Sun branded West Yorkshire the most dangerous place to live in England and Wales because of violent crime rates which police didn’t dispute. However, the figures also showed that London was the worst for robbery. And for sexual offences West Yorkshire was fourth worst (after North Wales, Cleveland and Staffordshire).

Theft remained the most common crime in West Yorkshire, with more than 103,000 offences recorded by police in the last year – one theft for every 22 people in the region.

Nationally, a total of 4.3 million offences were recorded by police last year, with the number of crimes recorded rising by 11% – the largest annual rise seen in a decade.

While ongoing improvements to recording practices are partly responsible for this rise, the ONS also believe that actual increases in crime are a factor for a number of crime types.

It is considered likely that increases in domestic burglary, vehicle theft offences, theft from the person and robbery reflect a genuine rise in these types of crime.

(Image: UGC HDE)

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Dee Collins said much of the crime rate rise was as a result of improved crime recording practices and increased public confidence in coming forward.

“Nationally crime rose by 11.1% in 2016/17 and while the West Yorkshire increase was higher, it was comparable to increases reported in other Metropolitan forces which are faced with the same complex and diverse challenges.

“West Yorkshire Police is confident that greater accuracy in crime recording practices is giving the clearest picture yet of the complex threats and risks affecting local communities. The latest figures released today show that the rate of increase is now beginning to slow.”

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said funding cuts and an increase in complex crime such as cyber crime was having an impact, as was the loss of around 2,000 officers and staff since 2010.

He said the Force was currently recruiting new officers.