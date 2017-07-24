Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Victims of crime in West Yorkshire can now get help from a live web chat service.

Victim Support has been given £13,000 to fund the service until next March.

It means victims of crime can talk online to a specially trained supporter. Victim Support already has face-to-face meetings and gives help and advice over the phone.

The money comes from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) Victims and Witness grant and has been provided by West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Mark Burns-Williamson who commissions and oversees victims services in West Yorkshire.

The service, which launches today (Mon) will be available from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday across West Yorkshire via the Victim Support website. It will be only one of a few areas across the country where Victim Support, the current victim service provider in the West Yorkshire operates, that is using and trying out this service.

Mark Burns-Williamson (PCC ) said: “Being a victim of crime can have a significant impact on a person’s life, on their family and in their community, so accessing timely support in this way is vital.

“I want to encourage and support all organisations to identify innovative ways of supporting victims of crime and this is another way of looking to ensure victims have access to direct emotional and practical support in line with modern, accessible and confidential services.”

For more information visit www.victimsupport.org.uk or call Victim Support on 0300 303 1971.