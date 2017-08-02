Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

ASHBROW

Burglary Residential - July 26 - Alandale Road - Burglars entered by a front door by unknown means and made off in the late evening, nothing was stolen.

Theft from Vehicle - July 26 - Curzon Street - A Ford Focus was entered in the early evening an untidy search was made and a Sat Nav and money were stolen.

Burglary Residential - July 28 - Central Avenue - A house was entered by a side door the thieves snapped a sash jammer in the early hours of the morning, thieves stole jewellery and euros.

Criminal Damage - Dwelling - July 28 - Cherry Nook Road - A stone was thrown through a window in the late afternoon this caused damage and thieves made off.

Criminal Damage - Motor Vehicle - July 28 - Woodhouse Grove - Windows were smashed in the late evening on two Ford Transit vans, thieves then made off.

GREENHEAD

Burglary Residential - July 25 - Halifax Old Road - Thieves entered via a back bedroom in the afternoon the victim was disturbed so thieves ran off.

Burglary Residential - July 26 - Granville Terrace - Thieves entered via a kitchen window and stole property from within the house in the early evening.

Theft from Vehicle - July 27 - Heaton Gardens - Nearside rear window was smashed of a Ford Focus in the early evening thieves stole a handbag and laptop.

LINDLEY

Burglary Residential - July 27 - Cowrakes Road - A Euro profile lock was snapped on a side door to gain entry in the early evening thieves made off empty handed.

ALMONDBURY

Criminal Damage - Dwelling - July 26 - Somerset Road - A garage door was damaged by thieves at lunchtime they then made off.

Burglary Residential - July 28 - Hanby Close - An attempt was made in the early hours to enter A BMW 140i via a front window, but no entry was gained, thieves also tried to enter the property at the rear without success.

Criminal Damage - Dwelling - July 30 - Ravensknowle Road - Windows were smashed in the hallway in the early hours no entry was gained.

CROSLAND MOOR

Criminal Damage - Motor Vehicle - July 24 - Manchester Road - A rear window was smashed on a Nissan Almera in the early morning the thieves then made off.

Theft from Vehicle - July 26 - Thorne Road - A number plate was stolen from an Hyundai Saint thieves then made off in the early evening.

Burglary Residential - July 30 - Battye Avenue - Entry was gained to a shed in the early hours, an untidy search was made and hand tools and power tools were stolen.

DALTON

Criminal Damage - Motor Vehicle - July 28 - Fields Way - Tyres were slashed and bodywork damaged on a vehicle, thieves made off in the late evening.

Criminal Damage - Motor Vehicle - July 29 - Southgate - A stone was thrown at a Toyota Avensis windscreen this caused damage in the early hours of the morning.

Newsome

Theft of Vehicle - July 28 - Queens Mill Road - Lock was removed from an AJS motorcycle this was then stolen in the late evening.