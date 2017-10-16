Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BRADLEY

Burglars forced open a door of an electric box on Bent Lea on September 22 in the early hours of the morning. They removed a fuse to disable alarms and used a screwdriver to break in through a UPVC front door. They made an untidy search of all rooms and stole property from within. They exited via a rear door.

FARTOWN

Taiwan Goldenbee and Peugeot Satelis mopeds were stolen from Dewhurst Road on September 23 at 5am. They were later recovered by police.

BIRKBY

A Ford Fiesta was entered by unknown means on Annie Smith Way in October 4 at 6.30pm. Thieves stole a Sat Nav, paperwork, car manuals and a service book.

MOLDGREEN

A witness on Beaumont Avenue saw an unknown male approach a neighbouring property on October 3 at 8am. They then heard the sound of glass smashing. A male left unseen in an unknown direction.

KIRKHEATON

A Honda Civic was entered whilst left locked on a driveway in St Paul’s Road on October 7 at 9.30pm.

NEWSOME

Early on October 2 a suspect entered a rear garden of a property on Berry View via the driveway at the side of the house. Bins were searched through and then an attempt to gain entry to a detached garage was made without success.

A suspect telephoned advising the victim that he was calling from Yorkshire Water On October 3 at 2pm. He said his water meter needed changing. He said he would attend at the victim’s home address on Ashenhurst Close within the hour. The suspect arrived with tools (arousing suspicion) and said he needed to go and buy some tools. The victim telephoned Yorkshire Water to check that the male attending was genuine. Yorkshire Water said the caller did not work for them.

LOWERHOUSES

Thieves entered an insecure Volkswagen Golf on October 4 at 7.40pm. It was parked on a drive in Dog Kennel Bank. They searched the glove box and stole tools and a video camera. The suspect made off and was discovered via CCTV.

LOCKWOOD

A yard of a property in Lockwood Road was entered by thieves on October 6 at lunchtime. They broke a fence panel and stole registration plates from four vehicles. The owner contacted police who attended and seized the vehicle which has stolen tyres on it.

OUTLANE

Thieves broke into a Fiat Punto via a drivers door, parked on Elmwood Avenue on October 6 in the early evening. They stole audio equipment, cosmetics and footwear.

GOLCAR

A large community compost bin sited next to allotments in a residential area was stolen from Moorcroft Avenue on October 5 at noon.

Stone tiles were stripped from a roof from a property in Brook Lane on October 5 at 5.50pm.

A Renault Traffic Van was entered by unknown means on October 6 in the early hours of the morning. A DVD player and iPad mini were stolen.

MILNSBRIDGE

Burglars entered a property on Manchester Road via the front door on October 5 in the early evening. They smashed the internal door to the cellar, removing property and leaving in an unknown direction.

SLAITHWAITE

A shed was broken into and machine tools were stolen on October 5 at 4.30pm.

Burglars broke into a garden shed on Springfield Avenue and stole two petrol garden tools on October 7 at 3pm.

OUTLANE

Thieves broke into a shed on New Hey Road, stealing a BMX bicycle on October 5 in the early evening.

Burglars broke into a shed on New Hey Road on October 5 at 9.15pm. They left empty handed but then entered a Volkswagen Van on the drive and stole cash from within.

MARSDEN

Both registration plates were stolen from a Renault Kadjar parked on the roadside in Dirker Drive on October 9 in the early hours of the morning.

HEPWORTH

Burglars entered a barn on Bent Road on October 4 at 4.30pm, removing the gate and stealing a JCB.

DENBY DALE

An iPhone SE was stolen from the pocket of a victim in Wakefield Road and the “Find my iPhone” tracking device was disabled on October 6 in the late evening.

THURSTONLAND

A Mitsubishi L200 that was left secure on a driveway in Town Moor Lane was stolen overnight without the keys on October 8.

KIRKBURTON

Thieves broke in through a front door on North Road on October 9 at 11.40pm. They located and stole a safe.