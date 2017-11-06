Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CROSLAND MOOR

Burglars attempted to break into a property on Nabcroft Lane via a living room window on October 21 in the early hours of the morning. They weree disturbed by the dog in the house and made off empty handed.

TAYLOR HILL

Two males gained entry to a property on Bankfield Park claiming to be workmen, on October 16 at 2.30pm. One suspect distracted the victim, the other conducted a tidy search in the bedroom and stole cash, bonds, bank cards and bank books. They both made off in a small white van.

SPRINGWOOD

An insecure BMW 118D was entered on a drive on Lynton Avenue on October 17 at 4pm. The glove box was searched and money was stolen.

FIXBY

Thieves entered a property on Gernhill Avenue using a key left under a brick on October 16 in the early evening. They stole and ate food from the kitchen and stole electrical and kitchen items and a holdall to carry items away.

FARTOWN

A guest at a property on Blackhouse Road went to the bedroom without permission and stole a mobile phone on October 19 at 5.30am.

DEIGHTON

An insecure Volkswagen Polo VRM was entered on Browning Road with keys on October 20 at 5.20am. Thieves stole the same the vehicle was later found.

PADDOCK

A nearside window was smashed of a Toyota Yaris on Allen Row on October 15 at 6.30pm. The car was entered and searched inside but thieves made off empty handed.

A property was entered on Clough Lane by forcing open a lower ground floor window on October 16 in the late evening. A search was made of the living room and kitchen and a laptop, computer, jewellery, driving licence, NI card and a purse containing bank cards and keys were all stolen.

An insecure Peugeot 206 was entered on Hill Top Road on October 18 at 9.30pm. Cash was stolen.

BIRKBY

A boot was opened of an insecure Seat Leon on George Avenue on October 18 at 8pm. A purse containing bank cards, a driving license and ID card were all stolen.

MARSH

All four hubcaps were stolen from a Peugeot Partner on Luck Lane on October 21 in the early hours of the morning. Thieves then made off.

BIRCHENCLIFFE

Burglars entered two garden sheds on Yew Tree Road by cutting off the padlocks on October 15 at 7pm. They stole garden tools.

LINDLEY

A rear living room window was smashed on Thomas Street on October 15 in the late evening. Thieves reached in and push the aerial and media box off the window sill and then made off.

A BMW 118D was entered by unknown means on Farriers Way on October 15 at 11pm. Ray Ban glasses and cosmetics were stolen.

A ford Transit was entered by unknown means on Saville Road on October 20 at 10am. Tools were stolen and thieves made off unseen.

SLAITHWAITE

A window was smashed of a workshop in a garden on Radcliffe Road on October 12 in the early evening. Burglars entered and made an untidy search and stole welding equipment, hand and machine tools.

MARSDEN

An envelope was stolen containing cash from a reception desk on Peel Street on October 13 at 4.45pm.

Thieves attempted to open five window shutters and smashed two holes in one window at a Football Club on Fall Lane on October 15 at 12.30pm. They then made off without getting in.

MILNSBRIDGE

Burglars entered a building by unknown means on Colne Vale Road on October 12 at 12pm. They removed a cable from a wall and made off. Nothing was stolen.

NETHERTON

Suspects were seen trying to enter a house and garage on October 13 in the early hours of the morning. They were disturbed and made off but were later caught and arrested.