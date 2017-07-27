Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of ‘loveable rogue’ Clinford Joseph need your help in giving him a proper send off.

The Paddock man passed away last week following a series of illnesses, and now his family hope he can be laid to rest next to his late mother.

Clinford, 35, was labelled as one of Huddersfield’s most prolific offenders - with more than 300 convictions for small, petty crimes following a hugely troubled past.

His sister Caroline Joseph revealed he had a learning difficulty and battled with alcoholism following childhood trauma.

Friend of the family Shane Amato has now set up a fundraising page in the hopes of raising £5,000 to pay for a proper funeral and headstone for Clinford.

He said: “Clinford had many problems but despite his disability he was loved by so many people. I am starting this page so he can have the best life wherever he may be now.”

He added that Clinford will be laid to rest alongside his mother, who died when he was just a child.

To donate, visit the page here www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shane-amato?utm_id=92&utm_term=Mb8w5vB5M) .