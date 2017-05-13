Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two members of a gang of doorstep fraudsters who terrorised a string of elderly victims across West Yorkshire have had their jail terms cut on appeal.

The targeting of an 83-year-old lady from Huddersfield in early 2014, was ‘particularly mean and despicable’, London’s Appeal Court heard.

Two men went to her home claiming they had done work on her concrete border and demanding cash.

Days later, five men returned to her address and, ‘afraid they would attack her’, she went with them to a bank and withdrew £1,550.

Further unwelcome visits were made to her home and a second conspiracy involved three vulnerable victims in Pudsey, Wakefield and Leeds.

Joseph Michael Doran, 28, of Toft Street, Wortley; Daniel Connors, 40, of Whincover View, Farnley, and Paul Boryn, 47, of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, admitted both conspiracies.

Felix Cunningham, 46, of Greenwood Road, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to the second one and also admitted a separate fraud plot involving an attempt to get £200 from a vulnerable Oldham woman for alleged gardening work.

Doran also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle and dangerous driving. Elderly people were again targeted in the 10 burglaries he admitted.

The four gang members were all jailed at Leeds Crown Court on May 19 last year. Connors and Boryn got eight years, while Doran was handed a 10-year term and Cunningham received six years.

The judge who jailed them said their victims had been ‘terrorised’.

But lawyers for the quartet argued that their jail terms were far too tough and ought to be cut.

Mr Justice Spencer reduced his jail term from eight to six years, bearing in mind the limited extent of Connors’ involvement in these two conspiracies’,

But the judge, who was sitting with Lord Justice Hickinbottom and Judge Paul Farrer QC, said they were ‘unable to say’ Doran’s jail term was ‘manifestly excessive’.

‘There was force’ in the submissions that Cunningham’s sentence was too long, he added, and reduced his term from six years to four-and-a-half years.

Boryn, who was ‘most heavily involved’ in the frauds, had his appeal rejected after the judge said his sentence was ‘severe but properly severe’.