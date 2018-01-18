The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Is your dog a mutt in a million?

A nationwide search has begun to find the UK’s top hero dogs for the Kennel Club’s Friends for Life competition, which celebrates dogs that have had an extraordinary impact on people’s lives.

Huddersfield people are being asked to nominate a dog that has changed someone’s life and deserves recognition.

The winner will be announced at the world’s greatest dog show, Crufts, on Sunday, March 11, at the NEC in Birmingham.

The competition celebrates dogs that make a major contribution to people’s lives – from dogs that have helped their owners through physical or mental illness, supported children with autism and acted as daily support to people with disabilities, to dogs that sniff out life-threatening health conditions or support the police and armed forces in protecting the public.

People are being asked to nominate dogs in the following categories – working dogs, assistance dogs, pet dogs, rescue dogs and dogs that have helped children get the best start in life.

Click here to make a nomination. The deadline is midnight on Sunday, January 21.