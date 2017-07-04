Patchwork blanket in memory of Cathy Temple who died of cancer

A family has used money raised in memory of a mum who died of breast cancer to create a blanket out of her clothes.

The Walder and Bates family were given £400 by Holmfirth Junior, Infant and Nursery School after mum-of-four Cathy Temple passed away in January.

Her partner Stephen Walder and their children Savannah, Paige, Rueben and Otis decided to get a patchwork blanket made out of some of her clothes.

Stephen, 36, said: “Unbeknown to me shortly after Cathy passed, years one and two at the school rallied round to raise some money for our family.

“I was blown away when I was handed around £400 by the teachers. I felt even more supported than I’d already been made to feel.

“We’d already made some cushions using Cathy’s clothes for those close to the family at the funeral but there were loads of clothes remaining. Savannah and Paige took what fitted them, but even then we had some left.

“So, the idea of using the money to make a throw blanket was floated and we went for it.

“The kids fight over it! They think it’s so soft and instantly showed some attachment to it when we brought it home.”

The school raised the money because little Rueben and Otis Walder go there. Teenagers Savannah and Paige Bates go to Holmfirth High School.

Each piece of clothing used in the blanket, including two patches that have Ed Sheeran lyrics on them, holds a special memory.

Cathy, 33, was an Ed Sheeran fan and Paige, an aspiring singer herself, even sang to him after her mum died.

Hayley Kenway, owner of Sussex-based Gro and Sew Keepsakes, stitched the blanket together.

“It took Hayley over two weeks to make it and ended up being one of her biggest projects,” Stephen added.