Overall journey satisfaction for two train companies which operates through Huddersfield Railway Station has risen.

Both TransPennine Express and Northern Rail have seen improved figures over the last year.

TransPennine Express scored an 86% customer satisfaction rate and Northern was given 83% according latest figures released as part of the National Rail Passenger Survey.

TransPennine Express customers noted an improvement in both the standard of trains and stations with overall satisfaction rising to 86% (up 4%) and 88% (up 2%) respectively in the last 12 months.

Results for TPE have improved in 29 out of 33 categories when compared with the spring 2016 survey.

At stations, the provision of information about train times and platforms improved by 6% to 91%. Ticket buying facilities were given a score of 87% as were the way staff dealt with requests (95%) and their attitudes and helpfulness (85%).

TPE is investing £500million over the next three years including 220 brand new carriages which will provide 13 million more seats per year for customers.

The majority of customers (83%) feel Northern operates a punctual service, while 86% of those surveyed were satisfied with the speed of their journeys. Satisfaction with both measures has increased since the previous survey.

The quality of Northern’s stations was also scrutinised, with 84% of people stating they were satisfied overall. Meanwhile, 89% of those surveyed were happy with the provision of on-station information and 83% were content with the ticket buying facilities.

Richard Allan, Customer & People Experience Director at Northern, said: “It is encouraging that many of our scores are improving and we have firm plans in areas where customers want improvement, such as better stations and free WiFi on trains.

“The first of our refurbished trains are in service, the first new trains are being built, and new facilities are being built at many smaller stations. There is much more to come over the next three years as we modernise local rail services for the north.”