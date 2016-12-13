Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rail passengers have paid millions of pounds to use station toilets over the last nine years.

And now questions have been asked over whether charges might be extended to Huddersfield.

Network Rail has raked in more than £37 million since 2007 by charging to use toilets at 12 of its stations around the UK. In Leeds the total came to almost £2.9 million, higher than Liverpool Lime Street, Birmingham New Street, Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Central.

Charges at London Victoria, London Bridge and Charing Cross have been scrapped. But there are no plans to follow suit in Leeds. And Huddersfield Station’s facilities will remain free.

A spokeswoman for TransPennine Express, which operates Huddersfield Station, said it currently had no plans to introduce charges.

And Network Rail said: “Toilet charges in a small number of stations have been suspended in other parts of the country. There are currently no plans to remove charges at Leeds station.

“We do not profit from these charges. The small charge we make for using the toilets helps to maintain them and prevents misuse such as vandalism and other anti-social behaviour. Any money raised from the charges is reinvested into the railway and passenger facilities at our stations.”