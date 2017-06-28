Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unions have warned that cuts to fire service budgets are putting lives at risk as figures revealed firefighter numbers in West Yorkshire fell by a quarter in six years.

West Yorkshire has seen some of the biggest cuts in the country, with the number of full-time firefighters dropping from 1,383 in April 2011 to 1,032 in March this year.

Over the same period the number of retained (on-call) staff fell from 161 to 120.

David Williams, Fire Brigades Union secretary for West Yorkshire, said response times in rural areas had gone up as staff numbers had been cut and fire stations closed.

He said: “We are an ageing population. This situation is only going to get worse, not better.

“The cuts were too hard and done too quickly. The frontline is not the place to make these cuts.”

Mr Williams said the number of fire appliances had also been reduced in West Yorkshire.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Walton said: “Our approach to the provision of fire cover in West Yorkshire is to ensure that we position our emergency response resources in the areas of greatest risk.”

An equal emphasis was placed on preventing fires from happening, he added.

“It is true that the ever reducing budget available to us has meant that we have had to reduce the size of our workforce, including operational staff – however it is also of note that we are responding to approximately half of the number of incidents that we did 10 years ago.

“This in large part is down to the prevention and protection work that we undertake to make West Yorkshire safer.

“In terms of accidental fire deaths in West Yorkshire we continue to see a downward trend in numbers with the year 2016-17 being the lowest year recorded since 2012-13, although in contrast the year 2015-16 was particularly high.

Clr Judith Hughes, chairman of the Fire Authority and Almondbury Labour councillor, confirmed that further cuts would have to be made, despite the budget being slashed by 45% over seven years.

She said the The Association of Metropolitan Fire and Rescue Authorities would continue to lobby Government for an increase in funding.

Clr Hughes said: “Our firefighters are professional and dedicated men and women who risk their lives every day but they have had their pay frozen for the last seven years.

“It’s now time the Government remove their 1% per cent cap on pay and restore it to the same levels as 2010.

“Unfortunately it has taken the tragic events in London to highlight the work of the Fire Service.”

Earlier this year the fire service launched a recruitment campaign for over 100-plus jobs - the first in eight years.