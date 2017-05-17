Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cyber security experts will be speaking at a seminar in West Yorkshire this Friday about ransomware and how to mitigate its risk.

Ransomware has caused havoc worldwide over the last few days, hitting dozens of NHS trusts hard.

It is a type of malicious software which takes control of its victim’s device and encrypts information including client data, making it unobtainable. The criminal then demands a ransom in exchange for returning the data.

The cost to business because of ransomware attacks has increased year on year.

Det Chief Insp Vanessa Smith of the Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Cyber Crime Unit, said: “Some businesses are now treating ransomware as an inevitable cost of doing business and we believe that the true extent of the crime is under reported because businesses fear negative publicity.

“There is no guarantee that if payment is made that data will be released – after all you are dealing with criminals. The impact to business can be costly and some have gone out of business so it is important we do everything we can to prevent it.”

Businesses and their representatives are welcome to attend as are members of the public.

Speakers at the event, held at the AQL building on Hunslet Road, Leeds, will include David Emm (Principal Security Researcher at Kaspersky Lab), Professor David S Wall (Professor of Criminology at Leeds University), Stuart Hyde, QPM (member of the Europol Internet Security Advisory Board and the aql and regional ambassador for CISP and acting Detective Sgt Matthew Fleming of the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Cyber Crime Team.

It is free and to book a place go to https:// www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/yorkshire-and-humber-business-protect-seminar-on-ransomware-tickets-34423213759