An amateur cyclist taking part in the Tour de Yorkshire Sportive has died six days after being hit by a coach.

David Mark Worthington, 51, was riding in the amateurs’ event on the Sunday, the same day the Tour passed through Kirklees and Calderdale.

Mr Worthington, who lived in Pontefract, was in collision with the vehicle in Wortley, near Penistone.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died on Saturday.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Police are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision at 11.15am at the junction between Finkley Street Lane and Plank Gate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and ask for South Yorkshire Police.

The Tour’s Sportive route went through Wortley after circling around the Holme Valley and Emley before finishing in Fox Valley, Sheffield.