A cyclist was hurt in an accident at Oakes late this morning.

The man was injured on New Hey Road near to the Merrie England coffee shop at the junction with Crosland Road shortly before 11am.

It is believed one car – possibly two – may have been involved.

The man’s bike could be seen in the middle of the road.

The cyclist was taken by ambulance to the nearby Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

The road was not shut off so it is believed the man’s injuries are not serious.