Cyclists inspired by Labour MP Jo Cox set off in the rain on a gruelling, five-day, 258-mile journey from her Batley and Spen constituency to the Houses of Parliament in her memory.

The Jo Cox Way bike ride, now in its second year, celebrates community spirit and raises money for the Jo Cox Foundation, set up to advance the causes she championed. The initiative is supported by her family with sister, Kim Leadbeater, taking part in some of the ride. Tour de France veteran Brian Robinson was there to see them off.

Cyclists left Princess Mary Stadium in Cleckheaton on Wednesday and hope to arrive at Westminster on July 30. En-route there will be overnight stops in Birchover, Market Bosworth, Silverstone and Uxbridge.

The initiative was devised by businessman Sarfraz Mian, who was struck by Jo’s belief that communities are always stronger when people work together.

Kim, who led the cyclists’ warm-up before leaving Cleckheaton, said: “Sarfraz and his team are doing an excellent job of raising the profile of community-based organisations that are working hard up and down the country to improve the lives of others – something that Jo felt passionately about, as do I. I hope the weather is kind and wish them every success with their journey.”

Donations can be made at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/thejocoxway