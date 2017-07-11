Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Visitors to Castle Hill have been urged to take their litter home with them – after an Almondbury man went on a litter-picking expedition at the site and came away with TWO bin bags full of rubbish.

Michael Thorley, 35, took three-and-a-half year old son Alexander and pet dog Lily on the clean-up after becoming incensed by the amount of litter left by visitors to the local beauty spot.

Later, Michael took the bin bags to the steps of Huddersfield Town Hall, explaining: “If I can walk from Castle Hill to the town centre with my son on my back and carrying 35kgs of rubbish, surely people can take their Mars bar wrappers with them when they leave.”

Examiner photographer Simon Morley also visited Castle Hill to capture images of empty polystyrene food containers, paper cups, drink cans, plastic packaging and food wrappers. Several items were strewn on the ground just a few feet away from a litter bin.

Michael, a self-employed hairdresser, said some people made the excuse that there weren’t enough litter bins at Castle Hill, but he said: “You’re never more than 300 metres away from a bin.

“I have been walking around Castle Hill for 15 years and the litter problem is just escalating. People have picnics and leave stuff to blow away.”

“When you go to places like Castle Hill you have a nice time and take something away from the experience. You shouldn’t be leaving rubbish behind. It shows a lack of respect.”