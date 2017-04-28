David Wagner on the Huddersfield Town story so far

The father of the man shot dead by police on the M62 at Ainley Top fears he may die before the outcome of an Independent Police Complaints Commission investigation is made known.

Mohammed Yaqub, 59, spoke to the Examiner at the cemetery where his 28-year-old son, Yassar, is buried.

The father-of-two from Crosland Moor died after being shot by West Yorkshire Police marksmen when his Audi was stopped on the motorway slip road at Ainley Top on January 2.

Officers had been tipped off about alleged possession of a firearm, and a gun was found in his car.

Mr Yaqub, who has three grown-up daughters, said he had met Commission officials recently in Birmingham with his legal representative, the prominent lawyer Michael Mansfield QC, and had been very disappointed at their attitude.

He said: “We are no further forward and we are looking at taking our concerns beyond them to another level.

“We’ve been told the investigation might take between nine months and four years.

“I have been very ill over the last few months with three heart attacks which have required hospital treatment and I don’t think I will be alive by then if this is the case.”

He said he and his heartbroken wife Safia visit Yassar’s grave every day at Hey Lane, in the shadow of Castle Hill.

Mr Yaqub said: “This cemetery has become our second home. We come every morning. My wife reads some verses from the Koran to him and sprinkles some rose petals over his grave.

“She is absolutely devastated by what has happened and can’t come to terms with it and nor can I. She still believes he will come home. I sometimes need to come again and tend to visit several times a day.

“People say time is a healer but that’s not what we have found. It’s not got any easier since January. He was my only son and I think about him 24/7. I spend most of the day crying and get emotional at the slightest thing.

“We were very, very close. Before he was born we had longed to have a boy. I still have his birth tag and the letter from the midwife congratulating us on his birth.”

Yassar is buried just four graves away from his grandfather Mohammed Chiragh who died six months ago aged 75.

There will be another march to remember Yassar in Huddersfield town centre tomorrow afternoon (Sat). Mr Yaqub said he expected there would be more than 100 people attending the demonstration which will begin at Barclays Bank at 2pm and make its way to Huddersfield Police Station.