The father of a man shot dead by police on the M62 slip road at Ainley Top is taking his protest over the shooting to 10 Downing Street next month in a bid to enlist Prime Minister Theresa May’s help.

Yassar Yaqub, a 28-year-old father-of-two from Crosland Moor, was shot dead on Monday, January 2, by a West Yorkshire Police marksman.

The force said the pre-planned operation was connected to criminal possession of a firearm and the matter was immediately referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission which is investigating the incident.

Yassar’s dad Mohammed Yaqub said: “More than 100 of Yassar’s family and friends will be travelling down to London on October 7 and I will be handing in my letter to 10 Downing Street asking for Mrs May’s help in this matter.

“My son was killed for no reason and perhaps the Prime Minister can take note of it and I ask her to assist us in this enquiry.”

Mr Yaqub, who recently completed the Hajj, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, the most holy city for Muslims, in memory of his son, said he was “no further forward” in finding out the precise sequence of events which had led to his son’s death.