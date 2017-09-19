Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threatened his pregnant daughter and her partner by telling them: “You’re dead” – when they asked him to keep the noise down.

Richard Burton admitted using threatening behaviour at the couple’s flat in Ings Court, Lepton, on August 31.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the 41-year-old didn’t live in the building but his daughter Katie Haddlesey, who was five months pregnant at the time, did with her partner Andrew Almond.

Burton’s daughter introduced him to a woman living in the flat above them and they started a relationship but this then caused some friction between the pair, prosecutor Alex Bozman said.

He told magistrates: “On the evening in question there was noise coming from the upstairs flat and she asked her partner to go speak to them about the noise.

“She shouted up and asked them to be quiet and the incident developed from that.”

Burton responded by going into the couple’s flat and admitted that his intention was to hit Mr Almond.

Mr Bozman said: “He didn’t do so but he did make a remark: ‘You’re dead.’

“The defendant said that he’d said all sorts of things but didn’t want to kill anybody.”

Burton, of Heath Street in Liversedge, claimed that he was threatened with a hammer by Mr Almond but no further charges were brought in respect of this matter.

He told magistrates: “I reacted the way I did because I was protecting myself.

“I was angry at the time but I’d like to apologise to the court.”

Magistrates fined him £300 and ordered go to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.