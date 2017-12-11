Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The dad of M62 shooting victim Yassar Yaqub has challenged an IPCC chief to a live TV debate.

Mohammed Yaqub, whose son Yassar, 28, was shot by police at Ainley Top last January, has thrown down the gauntlet to Derrick Campbell, a commissioner with the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

Mr Yaqub has been a fierce critic of the IPCC investigation which was started by Mr Campbell.

Steve Noonan, acting IPCC deputy director of operations for the north of England, replaced Mr Campbell pending a shake-up of the IPCC, which will become known as the Independent Office for Police Conduct early next year.

Mr Yaqub hired top lawyer Michael Mansfield to ensure no stone was left unturned in his fight for justice.

Only last month the Examiner revealed Mr Yaqub’s anger that the police officer who fired the fatal shot was still to be formally interviewed.

Yassar, of Crosland Moor, was shot through the windscreen of an Audi which was stopped in a pre-planned operation on the M62 slip road on January 2.

Yassar was sat in the front passenger seat and a gun was later found by police in the footwell.

Mr Yaqub is now closely involved with the United Families and Friends Campaign, a group which represents the loved ones of those killed in custody or at the hands of the authorities.

Mr Yaqub said he had never been happy with the responses from Mr Campbell and he felt families deserved better from the IPCC.

He said he had sent a text message to Mr Campbell challenging him to a live debate on TV where they would go head-to-head on the investigation and the merits of the IPCC.

“I will prove to them that they are not impartial,” said Mr Yaqub. “We know that 11 months on they have still not interviewed the officer who shot my son. What kind of an investigation is that?

“I have watched Mr Campbell on YouTube and his words are all very good but his actions are very different to his words.

“Will he take my challenge? I feel I am more than capable of taking him on and winning this debate.”

When previously asked about why the officer had not been interviewed an IPCC spokesman said: “We have not yet required an interview with the firearms officer who shot Mr Yaqub – who has provided comprehensive statements to investigators – but this may be necessary at a later stage as the investigation is not yet complete.”

Mr Yaqub is planning a protest in Huddersfield to mark the first anniversary of his son’s death but details are yet to be released.