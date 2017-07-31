Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seven people have now been arrested for firearms offices after a spate of incidents in Huddersfield.

Today (Monday) police arrested a 22-year-old man in the town on suspicion of firearms offences including possession of a firearm.

He remains in custody.

He is the seventh person to have been arrested by the force’s specialist Firearms Prevent Team as enquires continue into four discharge offences and a linked affray in the local area.

A 17-year-old man who was arrested yesterday (Sunday) on suspicion of firearms offences remains in custody today (Monday).

Det Chief Insp Jaz Khan of the Firearms Prevent Team, said: “We are continuing extensive enquiries into last week’s discharges and are also continuing to conduct house searches in the Huddersfield area today.

“We urge anyone who has information about any of these incidents to contact the team on 101, or should you wish to give information anonymously please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

It follows a series of terrifying incidents around the town.

Detectives are keeping an open mind as to whether the firearms discharges in Dalton Fold in Rawthorpe on 22 July, The Ghyll in Fixby on 23 July and New House Road on 27 July are linked to the incident in Holays, also on July 27, where a taxi driver received shotgun pellet injuries.

The taxi driver, in his 40s, was treated in hospital.

A house was shot at on the Ghyll and occupants reported their front door had been damaged the following morning. Later inspections showed the damage was likely caused by a firearms discharge.

It follows an incident in Dalton Fold Road, Rawthorpe , where four people were shot at in what is believed to be a targeted shooting.

It’s thought the shots were fired from a vehicle towards two men who were with two women.

Among those arrested as part of the wider operation are males aged 17, 18, 22 and 23.

A 14-year-old male and a 15-year-old female were earlier released pending further enquiries after being arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.