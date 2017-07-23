Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Dalton primary school’s Ofsted rating has dropped.

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ after being assessed as ‘good’ six years ago.

The education watchdog’s key criticism was in relation to the quality of teaching in key stage one.

The school was rated as ‘requires improvement’ in all aspects of Ofsted’s latest report, which states: “Senior leaders have struggled to secure stable staffing in key stage one this year. Therefore, teaching is less consistent than in the rest of the school.

“As a result, these pupils are not making fast enough progress at present.”

The Ofsted inspectors noted that fewer children are passing a test to determine how well they understand prononciation.

They called for the school to target and support pupils who need to catch up to enable them to make accelerated progress.

However, they acknowledged the quality of teaching is more consistent in key stage two.

The report also states the curriculum is narrowly focused on English, maths and religious education and that: “A small but significant minority of parents do not feel that school leaders deal with behaviour and bullying incidents well.”

The inspectors called for school leaders and teachers at the 345-pupil school to be held to account for the students’ outcomes.

‘Requires improvement’ is just one grade above ‘inadequate’, which would have placed the school into special measures.

Headteacher Dominic Williams said that staff and governors were ‘very disappointed’ with the result, which was published in May.

He said: “Since then, expectations have been raised much higher through a number of revisions of the Ofsted procedures. We are completely focused on meeting those higher expectations.

“Whilst this year’s report notes a number of positive features, such as the arrangements for safeguarding being effective, children reporting a low incidence of bullying and standards in reading, writing and maths being at or near the national figures, we accept the areas for improvement and in the last four months have been working hard to address them.

“The school has a robust improvement plan in place and we are working closely with the Diocese of Leeds, St. Mary’s Teaching School and Kirklees Council to improve as rapidly as possible and return the school to its previous ‘good’ grade.”