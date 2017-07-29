Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN arrested over one of four shootings in Huddersfield in less than a week has been released on bail.

Two gun attacks happened in the space of just two hours on Thursday night.

In one of the blasts a taxi driver was injured when a gunman opened fire at his car in a ‘targeted’ attack on his passengers in Holays in Dalton.

Residents reported hearing three gunshots before the white taxi sped off, the innocent driver having suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A 22-year-old man arrested over the incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said.

Another man arrested after police swooped on a house on Brownroyd Avenue in Rawthorpe remains in police custody.

Just an hour after the first shooting at 8.50pm, shots were fired three miles away in Deighton.

A VW Golf on New House Road was hit by bullets and it’s believed that the gunmen were on foot.

The week of violence began last Saturday night when a gunman fired at four people on Dalton Fold Road in Rawthorpe in a drive-by style shooting.

Detectives are also investigating after a front door was damaged during a shooting at The Ghyll in Fixby on Sunday evening.