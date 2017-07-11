Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A WOMAN struck her partner in the head with a fork as they rowed at their Dalton home.

Paramedics were called after the thrown cutlery caused a gash to the head of Tara Percival’s partner.

The 22-year-old said she was feeling ignored but claimed that she had no intention to cause him harm.

Percival admitted the assault at their Alton Avenue home on June 2.

Kirklees magistrates heard that police were called to the address by the ambulance service.

They found Percival with cuts to her arms and her partner with a 2cm wound to his head.

She admitted that during an argument she picked up a metal fork and threw it in his direction before hurting herself in the kitchen.

Robert Dawson, mitigating, said that his client became frustrated and angry with her partner.

He explained: “She was sat on the settee having a meal, hence the fork was there. In a temper she threw it but not with any specific intention.

“However, clearly if you throw a fork in a small space there’s a risk of injury.”

Mr Dawson added that his client was shocked when she saw his head bleeding and called for help.

Magistrates gave Percival a 12-month conditional discharge.

She must pay £75 compensation to her partner as well as £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.