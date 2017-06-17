Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leading University of Huddersfield academic Professor Xiangqian Jiang has been created a Dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Professor Jiang, known as Jane, has been recognised for her work in metrology – the science of measurement – plus her contribution to British-based engineering and advanced manufacturing.

She is a global leader in the science. Her Damehood is the latest stage in an extraordinary journey that has taken her from self-education in Chairman Mao Tse-Tung’s China, where she was compelled to work on a production line, to academic eminence in her adopted UK.

Dame Jane said: “I am very humbled to receive such an honour. I would like to express my deepest thanks to all my colleagues, friends and research students throughout the years. Without their support, it would not have been possible.

“I also grateful to my family, which includes a mathematician, a science teacher and a literature teacher. They always give me unconditional support. Philosophical arguments are very frequent but very enjoyable!”

In 2007 Dame Jane was ranked as the fifth most influential women of Chinese origin in the world. She is currently director of the £30 million Future Metrology Hub based within the Centre for Precision Technologies at the university.