Pensioner Edna Frear made a sentimental journey to the spectacular Blackpool Tower ballroom to recall her dancing days.

Edna, 95, who lives at Avery News Care Home in Heckmondwike, used to go ballroom dancing at the famous venue with her dancing partner – later her husband – Jack. They both attended Greenwood Dancing School in their youth and were regulars on its annual trip to the ballroom when members of the school would buy a stylish outfit for the occasion.

Edna and Jack were so found of the ballroom that they returned on numerous occasions between these annual events to dance together. They continued dancing until they were in their early 70s, winning many competitions and medals, particularly for the foxtrot.

Jack died in 2015, aged 87, and while Edna’s dancing days are past, she is a regular follower of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, which has held its final stages at the Blackpool Tower ballroom.

Edna’s trip was organised by care home operator Brighterkind, which has a “Wishing Well” scheme to help residents achieve something they really want to do.

Edna said: “The ballroom was as beautiful as I remembered. Being there again was a wonderful experience that took me right back to my young dancing days when my husband and I won trophies. It was so nice to see that other couples are still enjoying dancing there.”

Edna was accompanied on her visit by fellow resident Madge Johnson, who wanted to revive memories of happy holidays and visits to the tower. They were escorted by Angela Blackburn, the home’s activity co-ordinator and Nancy Williams, Edna’s key worker.