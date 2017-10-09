Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver who sped away from police before crashing into a kerb faces sentencing by a crown court judge.

Joshua Parkinson drove at double the speed limit, racing through red lights and causing oncoming traffic to swerve to avoid a crash.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to dangerous driving when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The court was told that his Volkswagen Polo caught the attention of police on duty in Batley at 1.25am on September 16.

They indicated for him to stop but he instead increased his speed as he drove along Soothill Lane, magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “He accelerated away, reaching speeds of up to double the permitted level.

“Then he travelled down a one-way system the wrong way and oncoming traffic had to swerve to avoid a collision.”

The prolonged police chase ended when Parkinson crashed into a raised kerb and officers detained him.

Magistrates committed his case to Leeds Crown Court where he will be sentenced on October 27.

Parkinson, of Howley Walk in Soothill, Batley, was banned from driving in the interim.