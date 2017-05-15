Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist involved in a police chase in Huddersfield was given a suspended sentence after a judge heard he is his brother’s carer.

Nicholas De la Poer, representing Mohammed Shaid, told Leeds Crown Court his erratic behaviour on February 8 stemmed from depression coping with his ill sibling for which he was now getting medical help.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said officers saw Shaid around 2.10pm and decided to speak to him but were in an unmarked police car when they drew up alongside his vehicle.

One said he had shown him his warrant card, but Shaid later said he had not seen it and not realising they were police drove away. They pursued but lost sight of him.

A description was circulated and another officer tried to block his path but Shaid did not stop and drove around the car, crossing the central white line to do so.

He reached 40mph in the 30mph limit and pulled out at junctions without giving proper consideration to other drivers, forcing them to take evasive action. He then did stop but after asking if they had a warrant drove off again only to be arrested later.

Shaid, 24, of Moorlands Crescent, Mount, admitted dangerous driving and was given 10 months in prison suspended for 18 months with 100 hours unpaid work and disqualified from driving for two years.