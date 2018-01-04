Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dangerous large tree forced police to close a main road this evening.

Officers shut part of Leeds Road in Mirfield after fears the unsafe 30ft tree could fall and crush passing cars.

The road near to Whiteleys Garden Centre was closed for around two hours while tree surgeons were called to chop it down.

The tree owner who lives on Little Taylor Hall Lane, off Far Common Road – who didn’t want to be named – said: “I rang the police at 4.20pm after a friend of mine said a large branch from a neighbouring tree of mine had fallen onto a path on my property.

“They got in touch with Kirklees Council who sent out a team of three lads who cut it down.

“Apparently the high winds on Tuesday night had done the damage and it was only a matter of time before it went.”