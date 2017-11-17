Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police officer was forced to jump into his vehicle when a dangerous driver sped towards him, a court heard.

The PC had tried to stop the Toyota Celica which was linked to several shop thefts in West Yorkshire, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Ajaz Latif, 35, pleaded not guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

The Huddersfield court heard that the officer had attempted to stop the vehicle after spotting it on Luck Lane in Paddock on October 19.

He went to speak with Latif who allegedly mounted the pavement and drove away at speed.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said that this caused the officer to get into his car quickly to avoid being run over.

He told the court that a short police chase followed, with Latif driving in excess of the 30mph speed limit along a residential street.

Latif is then alleged to have driven across the path of another police vehicle, causing the driver to break heavily to avoid a collision.

District Judge Michael Fanning sent the case to Leeds Crown Court.

Latif,of Thomas Street in Heckmondwike, will first appear there on December 15 and was granted unconditional bail.