Two “dangerous” sex predators caged for abusing vulnerable children have had their lenient sentences increased by senior judges.

“Paedophile partners” Andrew Bristow and Michael Peters were arrested after a police search of Peters’ home in July 2015.

Officers uncovered a stash of sickening photos of children, many of which had been shredded, London’s Appeal Court heard.

But detectives were able to painstakingly piece together an image of Peters, 71, molesting a 13-year-old boy.

Other images were of Bristow raping a schoolgirl, the court heard.

The pictures related to crimes committed a decade earlier by the deviant pair, said Lord Justice Simon.

Bristow, of Manningham, Bradford, was jailed for eight and a half years at Bradford Crown Court in May.

He admitted twice raping one girl and sexually assaulting another. Both victims were between the ages of 10 and 13.

Condemned as a dangerous offender, he was also ordered to serve an extra year on licence after his release.

Peters, of Athol Crescent, Halifax, was jailed for six years after he admitted taking indecent photos and sexual activity with a minor.

Bristow had groomed one of his schoolgirl victims with cigarettes and cash – raping her while his older pal, Peters, took degrading snaps.

The judge who sentenced the pair said they had “descended to real depths of depravity.”

Their cases reached the Appeal Court as the Attorney General, Jeremy Wright QC, attacked their sentences as nowhere near tough enough.

Lord Justice Simon, sitting with Mrs Justice May and Sir Andrew Smith, agreed that their jail terms were “unduly lenient”.

Bristow’s sentence was upped to 10 years and Peters’ was increased to eight years.

Peters’ new sentence now also includes a three-year extended licence period.

He had lived in the shadows as a paedophile since the 1970s and Lord Justice Simon said: “We consider he is a dangerous offender.”

He added: “It is clear that he is a predatory paedophile and poses a significant risk of future serious harm to the public.”

Another troubling feature was the way both deviants had “acted together”, the judge said, increasing both men’s sentences.