A grieving family have called for an end to speculation about how a 12-year-old boy from Birkby lost his life.

Daniel Beal was a much-loved, popular student at The Crossley Heath Grammar School in Halifax and captain of the Year 7 rugby team.

Sadly, he died in hospital on Wednesday, June 21, after police had been called to his home on Tuesday evening.

Today, his parents released a statement to the press through the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice who are caring for the family.

The statement reads: “Last week our beautiful, wise, witty, clever and talented son Daniel died at the age of 12. We are desperate for answers as to why, so we very much welcome the upcoming inquest.

“The inquest will look for the truth which is why we are taking this opportunity to ask for an end to public speculation.

“Such speculation is deeply upsetting to us and robs us of the privacy and peace we need to grieve as a family. In due time, the inquest will record its findings and we will then issue a public statement.

“We would also like to offer our sincere thanks for the love and support we’ve had from our family and friends and the genuine affection and respect shown for Daniel by his school community. Your kind words are a real comfort at this horrific time.

"No further comment will be made by the family or the hospice at this time."