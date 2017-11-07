The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tolson Museum is to be the setting for a spooky ghost hunt.

The charity event will be held at the museum in Ravensknowle Park on Saturday, December 2, from 7pm until midnight and hosted by medium Pauline Day.

It is expected to raise hundreds of pounds for Kirkwood Hospice.

After a talk by Pauline there will be a walk around the building with the lights on so people can get there bearings.

She said: “We then split into two groups led by professional mediums with all the lights go off. We do table tipping, glass work to communicate with spirits and we use electro magnetic field meters to detect energy and other equipment.

“We also have a TV and camera where we can see light orbs which are a form of energy.”

During the evening there are breaks for a buffet and hot drinks.

A similar event earlier this year was attended by almost 30 people and raised £471 for the hospice.

Tickets are £30 per person including the buffet with all proceeds going to the hospice.

Anyone wanting to take part should email Pauline at paulinedayghostevents@gmail.com

She also has a website called paulinedayghostexperience.co.uk